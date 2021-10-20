Antwerp 2021: Andy Murray vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head & prediction | European Open

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs (2) Diego Schwartzman

Date: 21 October 2021

Tournament: European Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €508,600

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Andy Murray was involved in the longest three-set match of the year against Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the 2021 European Open in Antwerp on Tuesday.

The two players spent a whopping three hours and 45 minutes on court, which eclipsed the Barcelona Open final between Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas by seven minutes.

Murray saved two match points and eventually prevailed 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 7-6(8). The Scot was outplayed for large parts of the match by the American, but dug deep to score one of his most impressive wins of the season.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will face second seed Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Thursday.

Schwartzman received a bye in the first round by virtue of his seeding. The Argentine enters the event on the back of a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells, where he posted convincing wins over Dan Evans and Casper Ruud.

But Schwartzman was obliterated by eventual winner Cameron Norrie in the last eight, losing 6-0, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman at the BNP Paribas Open

The 29-year-old had also made the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open, where he managed a convincing win against the dangerous Lloyd Harris.

Andy Murray vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Despite featuring on the tour together for over a decade, Andy Murray and Diego Schwartzman have never faced each other before. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Andy Murray used up every ounce of his physical reserve in his win over Frances Tiafoe. As such, the Scot might be a bit fatigued when he takes the court against Diego Schwartzman, despite getting a day's rest.

Schwartzman is one of the most physical opponents on tour and is likely to test Murray's legs with his shotmaking ability and defense.

There is no doubt that Murray will give it his all but beating a player as fit and solid off the baseline as Diego Schwartzman might prove to be too tall an order for the Scot.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram