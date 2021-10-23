Antwerp 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | European Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (7) Lloyd Harris

Date: 23 October 2021

Tournament: European Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €508,600

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Lloyd Harris preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner will face off against seventh seed Lloyd Harris in the semifinals of the European Open on Saturday.

Sinner faced little opposition in his quarterfinal outing, defeating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-2 to advance to his sixth semifinal of the season. He had to serve two break points while serving for the opening set, but that was the only hiccup he faced in the entire match.

The Italian was at his absolute best in the second set. He didn't face any break points, and his opponent had no answer to his power and consistency.

Sinner has won three titles this year, even making his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open. Though he underperformed at the Slams, the 20-year-old has been consistent at the other events, compiling a 38-18 record and reaching a career-high ranking of No. 13.

Sinner will now be aiming to reach his fifth final of the season on Saturday.

Lloyd Harris at the 2021 US Open

Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 7-5 in their quarterfinal encounter to progress to his second semifinal of the season.

Harris played an almost flawless match, until it was time for him to serve it out. He got broken at 5-4, allowing his opponent to level the score, but the South African broke back immediately and proceeded to serve out the match on his second attempt.

Harris is in the midst of a breakthrough season, having reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, a career-high ranking of No. 31 and defeated players like Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. The 24-year-old has improved tremendously this year, and will be looking to win his first career title this weekend.

Jannik Sinner vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Lloyd Harris will be playing against each other for the first time in Antwerp, so for now the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 Australian Open.

Both Jannik Sinner and Lloyd Harris have been serving well this week. In their last match, the duo won an identical 83% points on their first serve.

Though the South African had more aces, Sinner was handling his second serve better. Given the 20-year-old's returning prowess, Harris will need to be more mindful of his second serve on Saturday.

Aside from their serve, the match will feature Sinner's backhand going up against Harris' forehand. The Italian hits his groundstrokes with heavy topspin, and will look to be the aggressor during the rallies.

Both players have been playing well this week, with neither having dropped a set yet. However, Sinner's all-court game should give him the edge when push gets to shove.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

