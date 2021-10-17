Antwerp 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | European Open

Jannik Sinner will lead the field of ATP stars at the upcoming European Open, scheduled to be played between October 18–24 in Antwerp, Belgium.

In the absence of defending champion Ugo Humbert, it will be the Italian youngster who will lead the charge at the ATP 250 event. Sinner will be eyeing a fourth title this season, but he could face a stiff challenge from the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Roberto Bautista Agut, Reilly Opelka and Lloyd Harris.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray.

Top half: Jannik Sinner leads strong Italian charge, Roberto Bautista Agut and Lloyd Harris on collision course

Lorenzo Musetti could run into Sinner in the second round.

Top seeded players: [1] Jannik Sinner, [4] Roberto Bautista Agut, [7] Lloyd Harris, [8] Dusan Lajovic

Expected quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Dark horse: Marton Fucsovics

Italy is guaranteed representation in the quarterfinals as three players from the country have landed in the same section of the draw.

Lorenzo Musetti and Gianluca Mager will lock horns in an exciting first-round battle, with the winner taking on top seed Jannik Sinner.

Much has been said about the prospect of a rivalry developing between Sinner and Musetti, but the two have never played each other on tour. Both men possess vastly different styles and a second-round meeting in Antwerp could prove to be an entertaining contest.

Sinner is projected to play Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals, but the Serb will first need to find a way past the ever-dangerous Richard Gasquet in his opening match.

Lloyd Harris will look to extend his purple patch.

Also in the top half, Roberto Bautista Agut and Lloyd Harris could be heading for a showdown in the last-eight.

The Spaniard is likely to open against Marton Fucsovics. The in-form Harris, meanwhile, could face some resistance from Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round. But given his recent form, the South African will fancy his chances of making a deep run.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Lloyd Harris

Bottom half: Diego Schwartzman, Cristian Garin and Andy Murray lead a packed section

Reilly Opelka (L) and Cristian Garin

Top seeded players: [2] Diego Schwartzman [3] Cristian Garin, [5] Reilly Opelka, [6] Alex de Minaur

Expected quarterfinal: Diego Schwartzman vs Cristian Garin

Dark horse: Frances Tiafoe

Cristian Garin hasn't had the best of times on hardcourt in 2021 and the Chilean will hope to hit his stride in Antwerp. But Garin has landed in a packed section of the draw and is likely to open against the versatile Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Things will not get any easier for the third seed as the winner of a potential Reilly Opelka-Botic Van de Zandschulp second-round clash could await him next.

Andy Murray opens against Frances Tiafoe.

For second seed Diego Schwartzman, the path to the quarterfinals looks even more difficult. The Argentine's opening opponent will be the winner of the marquee first-round clash between Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe.

Both Murray and Tiafoe have had encouraging results of late and the winner could well go on to make a deep run in the tournament.

Also in this section are sixth seed Alex de Minaur and the mercurial Benoit Paire, who are likely to slug it out for the other quarterfinal spot.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka def. Andy Murray

Prediction for the final

Jannik Sinner def. Reilly Opelka

Edited by Arvind Sriram