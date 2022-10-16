Antwerp 2022: Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar

Date: October 17, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar preview

Andy Murray will look to start the European Open strongly

Andy Murray will face Jaume Munar in the first round of the European Open on Monday.

Murray has produced some promising performances so far this season that helped him return to the top 50 of the ATP rankings. The Scot reached two finals in Sydney and Stuttgart, losing to Aslan Karatsev and Matteo Berrettini respectively.

Murray's most recent appearance came at the Gijon Open, where he was a wildcard. He started the tournament by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in the first round and followed it up with a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) win over Pedro Cachin.

However, his journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where he lost 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 to Sebastian Korda.

Munar's most notable performances this season was reaching the quarterfinals at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the Swiss Open in Gstaad, losing to Maxime Cressy and Casper Ruud respectively.

The Spaniard suffered opening-round exits at the US Open and the Moselle Open in Metz. He then competed at the Seoul Open and reached the second round before losing to eventual runner-up Denis Shapovalov.

Munar then produced one of the upsets of the Japan Open by beating Casper Ruud in the first round. However, he was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by Pedro Martinez in the round of 16

The Spaniard then competed at the Gijon Open and suffered a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Sebastian Korda in the first round.

Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0 and they will lock horns for the first time on Monday.

Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -275 -3.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-120) Jaume Munar +210 +3.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andy Murray vs Jaume Munar prediction

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win given his recent performances and the fact that he has a relatively better record on hard courts this season (16-15) compared to Munar (10-13).

The Scot's serve and groundstrokes will no doubt make it difficult for his opponents and he can switch quickly from defense to offense. Murray will look to mix things up using his astute drop shots and his return game will also come in very handy.

Munar is a fine defensive player and will look to make the most out of his skills when the former World No. 1 attacks. However, the Spaniard will have to be a lot more aggressive if he is to come out on top.

Munar has managed to defeat higher-ranked players like Casper Ruud and Pablo Carreno-Busta this season, but given Murray's experience and recent performances, he should be able to get the win and book his place in the Round of 16.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

