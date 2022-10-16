Antwerp 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Michael Geerts preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs (WC) Michael Geerts

Date: October 17, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Dominic Thiem vs Michael Geerts preview

Dominic Thiem has produced some promising performances lately

Dominic Thiem will face local wildcard Michael Geerts in the first round of the European Open on Monday.

Thiem returned to action during the clay-court season after spending several months on the sidelines due to a wrist injury. He was on a losing spree for a while before returning to winning ways at the Nordea Open in Sweden.

The Austrian has reached two semifinals so far this season, most recently at the Gijon Open. He started the tournament with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-0 win over Joao Sousa and followed that up by defeating Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

He then faced fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals and beat him 6-4, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash with Andrey Rublev, who got the better of the Austrian, winning 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the final.

World No. 267 Michael Geerts has played mainly on the ATP Challenger tour and the ITF circuit so far this season. He did represent Belgium in their Davis Cup Finals tie against France, with his only match coming against Richard Gasquet. The 36-year-old beat him 6-3, 6-3 and the French went on to win the tie 2-1. Belgium previously lost to Germany and Australia, and finished their group in last place.

The European Open will be Geerts' first ATP tour-level match this season.

Dominic Thiem vs Michael Geerts head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0 and they will lock horns for the first time on Monday.

Dominic Thiem vs Michael Geerts odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Dominic Thiem -750 -4.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-120) Michael Geerts +470 +4.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Dominic Thiem vs Michael Geerts prediction

Thiem will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win considering his recent run at the Gijon Open. The Austrian is showing signs of resurgence and will be eager to do well in Antwerp.

His one-handed backhand is perhaps his most formidable weapon and he will look to make the most out of it. He also has a pretty effective serve that can fetch him a few aces. The Austrian loves to play aggressively from the back of the court but his defensive skills are just as solid.

Geerts' serve has fetched a lot of aces in his previous matches. However, it will be put to the test as Thiem has a good return game. The Belgian will have to be at his absolute best if he is to stand a chance against the 2020 US Open champion.

Thiem looks in good nick and should have little trouble defeating Geerts and sealing his place in the second round.

Pick: Thiem to win in straight sets.

