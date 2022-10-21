Antwerp 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (5) Dan Evans.

Date: October 21, 2022.

Tournament: European Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 2:30 pm ET and 12 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against World No. 26 Dan Evans in the quarterfinals of the 2022 European Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Auger-Aliassime was up against Manuel Guinard in the second round. The two were evenly matched in the first half of the opening set. The Canadian raised his level towards the end as he won three games on the trot to claim the set.

Auger-Aliassime started the second set by securing a break of serve and strengthened his lead with a hold of his own to go 2-0 up. Guinard held a break point in the sixth game to get back on serve, which he failed to convert. The Canadian held on to the lead he had acquired and soon served out the match to win 6-3, 6-3.

With the win, Auger-Aliassime advanced to his 14th quarterfinal of the season. His record at this stage stands at 5-8.

Dan Evans at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Dan Evans defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. Awaiting him in the second round was the World No. 69 Constant Lestienne. The Brit jumped to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, though he did face some trouble. He had to save three break points before managing to hold serve in the fourth game, but aside from that, it was smooth sailing for him.

Evans soon wrapped up the first set and continued to dominate his opponent in the second set as well. Lestienne started the set with a hold of serve, following which the Brit reeled off six consecutive games to win the match 6-2, 6-1.

Evans has now reached the quarterfinals of a tournament for the fifth time this season. Out of the previous four, he has lost just one.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie their head-to-head at 1-1. Auger-Aliassime won their previous encounter at the 2022 Australian Open in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -225 +1.5 (-650) Over 22.5 (-125) Dan Evans +175 -1.5 (+350) Under 22.5 (+110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime had little trouble ousting Guinard in the previous round. He hit 11 aces and won a massive 85% of his first serve points. He controlled the tempo of the match quite well and ended with 23 winners and 12 unforced errors.

Evans scored a dominant win over Lestienne in the second round as well, racking up some pretty decent stats himself. The Brit will look to foil the big-hitting Auger-Aliassime's party with some some tactical play of his own, trying everything from drop shots to serve and volleying.

Auger-Aliassime is in great form at the moment, having won the title at the Firenze Open over the weekend. Their previous meeting at this year's Australian Open was quite one-sided, with Evans being unable to make any inroads on his opponent's serve, going 0/3 on break points.

Auger-Aliassime has momentum on his side at the moment and although Evans is a challenging player to deal with, the Canadian should be able to get past him in the end.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes