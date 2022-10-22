Antwerp 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet

Date: October 22, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach his second consecutive final

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Richard Gasquet in the semifinals of the European Open on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime won his second title of the season at the Firenze Open and then entered the European Open as the second seed. He received a bye to the second round of the tournament, where his opponent was Manuel Guinard.

The Canadian beat the Frenchman 6-3, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against fifth seed Dan Evans. The latter started well and took the opening set 6-4. However, Auger-Aliassime bounced back in the second set and won it via a tiebreak. He dominated the third set and won it 6-2 to seal his place in the semifinals.

Richard Gasquet in action at the Davis Cup Finals

Gasquet faced Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the European Open and saved three match points in the second set before beating him 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

He then beat another Swiss player in Dominic Stricker to set up a quarterfinal clash against David Goffin. Gasquet dominated the opening set and won it 6-2 to take the lead in the match. Goffin fought hard in the second set and took it to a tiebreak, where he had a set point. However, Gasquet saved it and eventually won the tiebreak 8-6 to reach his second semifinal of the season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -550 -3.5 (-190) Over 20.5 (-145) Richard Gasquet +350 +3.5 (+135) Under 20.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Auger-Aliassime had to grind out a win against Evans in the quarterfinals but produced a fine service performance, serving nine aces and winning 64 out of 86 points. He also hit 40 winners compared to 18 unforced errors.

Gasquet, on the other hand, beat Goffin in straight sets and was dominant in his service games. His second serve was particularly good, winning 20 out of 25 points against the Belgian, who has a good return game.

Auger-Aliassime will look to take the match by the scruff of the neck from the start and attack from the baseline. He has an effective serve and a powerful forehand which can both dictate play and finish off points. The Canadian will target Gasquet's forehand, which is by far his weaker wing.

The Frenchman will back himself to dominate on his serve but he will have to return well in order to get that odd decisive break. His one-handed backhand is among the very best and is as effective as it is elegant. His repertoire of shots will be crucial if he is to come out on top.

While Gasquet can put up a fight, Auger-Aliassime could turn out to be too much for him to handle.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

