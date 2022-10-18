Antwerp 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper

Date: October 19, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper preview

Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed at the European Open

Top seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Jack Draper in the second round of the European Open on Wednesday.

The Pole has produced some good performances so far this season, winning the Halle title by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. He reached the final of the Canadian Open and the semifinals of the Miami Masters.

Hurkacz suffered a disappointing second-round exit at the US Open. He bounced back to reach the semifinals of the Moselle Open at Metz, where he lost to eventual champion Lorenzo Sonego.

He then competed at the Astana Open as the seventh seed and reached the quarterfinals before losing 7-6(8), 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper's most notable performance this season was reaching the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, where he was beaten by eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta.

He then made it to the last eight of the Winston-Salem Open with wins over Fabio Fognini and Dominic Thiem. However, his run came to an end with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Draper then reached the third round of the US Open by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He was forced to withdraw during the third set of his third-round match against Karen Khachanov due to a hamstring injury.

The Brit is now competing at the European Open in Antwerp. He has booked his place in the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jenson Brooksby.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The duo have never met before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Hubert Hurkacz -155 -2.5 (+105) Over 22.5 (-140) Jack Draper +120 +2.5 (-145) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper prediction

Hurkacz will enter the match as the favorite to win but Draper should not be written off given the fact that he beat the likes of Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime earlier this season.

The Pole is among the best servers in the game and will look to fetch as many free points as he can off that shot. He has an efficient baseline game and can switch quickly from defense to offense.

Draper was completely dominant in his first-round match against Brooksby, winning 32 out of 37 points on his serve and hitting 21 winners. The Brit is a powerful hitter off both wings and is capable of making things difficult for Hurkacz.

The match promises to be an exciting one but the Pole is a bit more experienced and can get the win if he plays at his best.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes