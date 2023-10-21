Antwerp 2023: Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik (3) vs Maximilian Marterer

Date: October 21, 2023

Tournament: European Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €673,630

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer preview

2023 US Open - Day 1

World No. 36 Alexander Bublik will square off against World No. 127 Maximilian Marterer in the semifinals of the European Open on Saturday.

The Kazakh has had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 24 wins from 51 matches and a title-winning run at the Halle Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The 26-year-old arrived in Antwerp on the back of early exits at the Chengdu Open and the Astana Open. He began his campaign in Antwerp, breezing past Gregoire Barrere and then beating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third round. Third-seed Bublik defeated Mpetshi Perricard of France in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, to secure his place in the last four.

BMW Open - Day 2

Meanwhile, Maximilian Marterer has chalked up 40 wins from 66 matches and a title-winning run at the Amersfoort Challenger. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Maharashtra Open and the third round at the Wimbledon Championships.

The German entered the European Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Malaga Challenger. He entered the main draw in Antwerp, battling through the qualification rounds, and then outplayed the likes of Richard Gasquet, Nuno Borges, and Hugo Gaston en route to the last four. Marterer defeated Gaston of France in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bublik and Marterer is poised at 1-1. The Kazakh won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik -130 +1.5(-350) Over 22.5(-160) Maximlian Marterer +100 -1.5(+220) Under 22.5(+115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer prediction

2022 US Open - Day 3

Alexander Bublik, currently ranked 36th in the world, has had a mixed season with moments of brilliance. Known for his unorthodox playing style and powerful serves, he has the ability to dictate play and put his opponents on the back foot. His title-winning run at the Halle Open and fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon showcase his potential.

On the other hand, Marterer, ranked 127th in the world, has had a solid season with 40 wins so far. His game is built on consistency and solid baseline play. The German possesses a powerful forehand and is capable of constructing points patiently. His ability to absorb pace and redirect shots will be crucial in neutralizing Bublik's aggressive style.

The Kazakh emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This previous win could give him a psychological advantage heading into this match.

Considering their recent form and playing styles, Marterer's consistency and ability to grind out points cannot be underestimated. However, Bublik's unpredictable game and experience should give him the edge. He should be able to solve this tricky test and secure his place in the final.

Pick: Bublik to win in three sets.