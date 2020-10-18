Fixture: (8) Alex de Minaur vs. Richard Gasquet

Date: TBD

Tournament: ATP European Open

Round: 1st Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €394,800

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel

Alex de Minaur vs Richard Gasquet preview

Australian Alex de Minaur has been one of the rising 21-and-under players over the past couple of seasons - making it to the ATP NextGen Finals for the last two years in a row and winning 3 ATP titles last year.

From wild card to champion 🏆



18-year-old Jannik Sinner breezes past Alex de Minaur 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 to claim the title in Milan! #NextGenATP | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/coPps8qLSP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 9, 2019

The 21-year-old broke into the top 20 at the end of last season and was tipped to make a big run at this year's Australian Open, but unfortunately had to pull out of the event due to an abdominal injury. De Minaur, now ranked No. 29 in the world, bounced back by reaching his first Slam quarter-final at the US Open in New York, although he did lose in the first round of the Italian Open and French Open.

His opponent in the first round of the Antwerp event will be former World No. 8 Richard Gasquet, who at 34, has probably seen his best days behind him. The Frenchman is currently ranked No. 53 in the world. After second-round appearances at the Western & Southern Open and the US Open, Gasquet lost his first match at the French Open and at last week's St. Petersburg Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Alex de Minaur leads the head-to-head between the two players 1-0. The two players met recently at the 2020 US Open in the second round with de Minaur coming through in four tough sets - 6-4 6-3 6-7 7-5.

Richard Gasquet at the 2019 Western and Southern Open

The two players are also playing the UTS event this weekend and will meet on Sunday in what should serve as a prelude to their match in the first round.

Tonight in Antwerp: Gasquet v. De Minaur (best of 5 quarters)



Tomorrow in Antwerp: Gasquet v. De Minaur (best of 3 sets)



🤨 https://t.co/usoLizzcgR — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) October 18, 2020

Alex de Minaur vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Alex de Minaur during his 2020 US Open run

De Minaur is known for being one of the quickest players on the tour and for his speed and agility around the court. The 21-year-old's game is similar to that of Lleyton Hewitt, and like the former World No.1, de Minaur's game lacks a major offensive weapon that could help him win matches easily in the long run.

Gasquet is known for his single-handed backhand, but now in his mid-30s, he does not have the same firepower and freshness in his game as he used to earlier. De Minaur, being the much more higher-ranked and the younger of the two, will be the favorite in this match and should be able to come through.

Prediction - Alex de Minaur to win in three sets