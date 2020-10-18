Antwerp: Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP European Open 2020

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez
Date: TBD
Tournament: ATP European Open
Round: 1st Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Antwerp, Belgium
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: €394,800
Match timing: TBD
Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel
Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez preview
Tommy Paul started the season ranked No. 90 in the world.
Since reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide event as a qualifier, the third round of the Australian Open and the quarter-finals of the Acapulco event in the first quarter of the year, the 23-year-old has been ranked between No. 57 (his personal best) and No. 59.
His opponent Feliciano Lopez turned pro way back in 1997 and peaked at No. 12 in the rankings in 2015 - the same year that Paul turned pro.
The 39-year-old Spaniard is still ranked a respectable No. 60 in the world and has been a constant fixture in the Top 100 since breaking into it in July 2002, except for a brief two-month period last year.
While he has been a singles quarter-finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open, Lopez has excelled in doubles in recent years - winning the French Open men's doubles title in 2016 and reaching the US Open men's doubles final in 2017.
Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez prediction
After losing in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open as well as getting ousted in the qualifying round of the Italian Open in Rome, Paul reached the second round of the German Open in Hamburg, the French Open and Sardinia events.
As the calendar shifts to indoor hardcourt events, Paul will need to re-adjust his game quickly and play his brand of aggressive tennis against an experienced Lopez.
Feliciano Lopez comes into the tournament with a 2-4 record since the resumption of tennis this season. He reached the quarter-finals at Kitzbuhel, but could not get past the first round in three other tournaments he participated in.
Lopez will be looking to attack and take every chance he gets to come to the net against his much younger opponent.
Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.Published 18 Oct 2020, 17:53 IST