"Anytime I saw him, he would ask me 'Are you still a virgin?'" - When Pam Shriver was 'shocked' by Ilie Nastase's repeated inappropriate question

Pam Shriver claimed that Ilie Nastase always asked her whether she was a virgin for a long period of time.

Nastase is among the finest tennis players of all time with two Grand Slam singles titles to his name along with five on the doubles circuit.

Shriver recalled the Romanian asking her inappropriate questions in 2017 when he was given a suspension by the International Tennis Federation for unsportsmanlike conduct during that year's Fed Cup when he was his country's captain.

Shriver said that she was often asked by the former World No. 1 if she was a virgin whenever the two met one another at any tournament.

“Anytime I saw him at any tournament he would ask me the same question, which was ‘Are you still a virgin?’" Shriver said as quoted by Express.

The former doubles World No. 1 said that being asked something like that was shocking for her as a teenager on tour. She also said that she told Nastase to stop asking her the same question when the Romanian brought it up for the "30th time".

"I’m a teenager, I’m playing the tour and it was a shocking thing. I’d never had anybody ask me that before.“It must have been the 30th time he asked me that same question – I just said ‘Would you please stop asking me that,'" Shriver said.

Pam Shriver won 21 Grand Slam doubles titles throughout her career

Pam Shriver with Venus Williams at the 2014 US Open

Pam Shriver enjoyed an impressive doubles career during which she won a whopping 21 Grand Slams, of which 20 came with Martina Navratilova as her partner.

The American won seven titles at the Australian Open with Navratilova. Barring 1986, the pair triumphed each year from 1982-1989. The duo won four French Open titles in 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988. Pam Shriver and Martina Navratilova won five Wimbledon crowns in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1986.

Shriver won the US Open women's doubles title five times, four of which came when she partnered with Navratilova. Her last women's doubles title at the New York Major came in 1991 with Natasha Zvereva as her teammate. She also won the women's doubles gold alongside Zina Garrison at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

Shriver had a relatively modest singles career but she reached a Grand Slam final at the 1978 US Open while attaining a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3.