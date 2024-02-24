"Are you getting aggressive with me?" - When Venus Williams hit back on being interrupted at US Open press conference with Serena Williams 

Venus Williams and Serena Wiliams won the women's doubles event at the 2009 US Open.

The pair defeated Cara Black and Liezel Huber in the final to win their first title at the New York Major in ten years.

Serena Williams was asked in the post-match press conference about her wanting to grow and Venus Williams went to talk, saying:

"Well, I think personally..."

The journalist said that the question was for Serena Williams, to which, her sister asked the reporter whether he was getting aggressive with her.

"Are you getting aggressive with me?" she said.

Williams then pointed out that she was being interrupted after letting the reporter say what he needed to say.

"Because I was about to say something and you interrupted me. I let you say what you needed to say. Thank you," Williams said.

"What I have to say here is that, you know, I think we all obviously see that this sport is intense and we love what we do. You know, it's very emotional out there. As people, all of us are growing each and every day, . So clearly we're gonna grow not only from this, but also anything else that happens in our lives," she added.

Venus Williams was seeded third at the singles tournament at the 2009 US Open but suffered a fourth-round loss to eventual champion Kim Clijsters.

Venus Williams and Serena Wiliams won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles together

Venus Williams and Serena Williams after their loss at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams and Serena Wiliams are among the greatest doubles pairings of all time, having won 14 women's doubles Majors together.

The two won four Australian Open titles in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010. They won their maiden Grand Slam doubles title at the 1999 French Open and their next tournament win at the clay-court Major came in 2010.

Wimbledon was the most successful Grand Slam for the Williams sisters as they won it six times in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2016. They won two titles at the US Open in 1999 and 2009.

Serena Williams won the singles title on seven occasions when she won the women's doubles title with Venus Williams.

The duo's last Grand Slam doubles appearance came in 2022 at the US Open where they were beaten by Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"