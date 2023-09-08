"Are you trying to set a Guinness book of world records to screw me" - When John McEnroe was fined for verbal tirade during 1987 US Open

John McEnroe is among the finest tennis players of all time and was well-known for his temper during his playing days, which often saw him get fined. One such instance came during the 1987 US Open.

McEnroe was seeded eighth at the tournament and reached the third round following wins over compatriots Matt Anger and Richey Reneberg. Here, he was up against Yugoslavia's Slobodan Zivojinovic and won the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The match had its fair share of drama as John McEnroe had quite a few outbursts during the second set. The American was serving for the set at 5-3 and went on to lose the game. He was unhappy with some of the calls made by chair umpire Richard Ings and later smashed his racket following the completion of the game.

McEnroe was given a racket abuse warning for this but he carried on with his antics and launched a series of obscenities towards Ings, who later gave him a point penalty. After losing this game as well, the American was broken on his own serve and double-faulted on break point, trailing 5-6.

During the changeover, McEnroe's outburst towards Ings continued as he asked the Aussie if he was trying to set some sort of record for 'screwing him over'.

"Are you trying to set a Guinness Book of World Records to screw me?” You can’t see a thing, that was set point. I should have won the set, 6-3. What match are you watching?” the American said.

Ings responded by stating:

"If I see a space between the ball and the line, I’ll call it."

McEnroe then sarcastically congratulated the Aussie on his officiating, saying:

"Congratulations on this excellent officiating."

Ings then said:

"I’ve had enough of this conversation. It has nothing to do with me."

After the end of the changeover, John McEnroe walked past a CBS technician holding a courtside microphone and said:

“Do me a favor and stick that mike up your..."

Ings then gave the American another code violation, which effectively awarded the second set to Zivojinovic.

McEnroe got through the match and ended up winning it. However, he was fined a total of $7,500 for his on-court antics, $5,500 for two instances of swearing at Ings and $2,000 for swearing at the CBS soundman.

The American went on to reach the quarterfinals of the 1987 US Open but ended up losing 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to eventual champion Ivan Lendl.

John McEnroe won the US Open four times in his career

John McEnroe at the 2022 Laver Cup

John McEnroe has tasted a lot of singles success at the US Open, winning 65 out of 77 matches with four titles to his name. His first title at Flushing Meadows came in 1979 when he beat Vitas Gerulaitis 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The American successfully defended his title in 1980 by beating rival Bjorn Borg 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling final. He won his third successive US Open title in 1981 with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Borg in the title clash.

McEnroe's fourth and final tournament win in Flushing Meadows came in 1984, beating Ivan Lendl 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the title clash. He also won four men's doubles titles at the US Open in 1979, 1981, 1983 and 1989.