Argentina Open 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

Diego Schwartzman was the runner-up last year

The 23rd edition of the Argentina Open begins in Buenos Aires from February 10 and will feature some big names of the tennis world. A part of the ATP 250 series, the Argentina Open is the second of the Latin American Golden Swing events that follows the Cordoba Open.

Australian Open 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem was expected to be part of the tournament but withdrew, as a result of which world No. 14 Diego Schwartzman will be the top seed on clay at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

The Argentinian who went down to Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020 will be joined in Buenos Aires by countryman Guido Pella who is seeded second while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic begins the tournament as the third seed.

Guido Pella is seeded second at the Argentina Open

Fourth seed Borna Coric who is a former World No. 12 and currently ranked 30th bowed out in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year. The other seeded players in the competition include Christian Garin of Chile, Laslo Dere of Serbia, Albert Ramos of Spain, and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The tournament boasts of some big titleholders from the past like Rafael Nadal who triumphed in 2015 and Dominic Thiem who emerged victorious in 2016 and 2018.

Thiem lost to Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals, in 2019, and Marco Cecchinato of Italy went on to win the title. Schwartzman lost to Cecchinato in two sets last year, but the Argentine top seed would like nothing better than to go all the way this time around.

Here's all you need to know about the Argentina Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Advertisement

Location: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: US$ 611,420

Where to watch Argentina Open 2020?

India - No telecast in India.

Live streaming details for Argentina Open 2020

Argentina Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).