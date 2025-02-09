Argentina Open 2024: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Argentina Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $642,615

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca preview

Etcheverry in action at the 2025 Adelaide International - Source: Getty

World No. 98 Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on Joao Fonseca in the first round of the Argentina Open.

Trending

Etcheverry is working towards finding his best game on the main tour. Apart from semifinal runs in Barcelona and Houston, he also reached the finals in Lyon, where he lost to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The 25-year-old will enter Buenos Aires after a second-round exit in the Australian Open. He edged past Flavio Cobolli in the first round, but couldn't solve the riddle against Marcos Giron. The American defeated him in five sets, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Fonseca in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Joao Fonseca, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. He was the last man standing at the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, his best result on tour.

The Brazilian will enter Buenos Aires after a second-round exit in the Australian Open. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Andrey Rublev but couldn't tip the scales in his favor against Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian defeated Fonseca in five sets, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Martin Etcheverry Joao Fonseca

Odds will be updated when available.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Fonseca in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Etcheverry is a popular name in South American tennis. The Argentine came super close to winning a title last year and will be expected to do well in 2025. He's known for his intricate footwork on the court and sharp anticipation skills.

Fonseca, on the other hand, stunned Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open last month. The youngster made a huge statement on his Grand Slam debut and will be one to watch out for in the next few months. He likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and possesses the composure to play at a high level.

Etcheverry will surely be one of the favorites to win the Argentina Open. He will face competition from the likes of Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune, who are the top two seeds at the event. Considering their experience on the main tour, the Argentine should be able to begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Tomas Martin Etcheverry to win straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback