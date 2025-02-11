Argentina Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: Argentina Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $642,615

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic preview

In Picture: Alexander Zverev (Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will get his 2025 Argentina Open campaign underway against Dusan Lajovic in the first round. The World No. 2 had a rocky start to the season as he could not complete United Cup due to injury. However, he won both his matches against Thiago Monteiro and Zhang Zhizhen.

Trending

With a slight injury cloud over his head, Zverev reached the third Major final of his career at the Australian Open. He won against seeded players like Ugo Humbert and Tommy Paul. In the semifinals, he prevailed against Novak Djokovic as the Serbian retired after the first set. His straight-set loss against Jannik Sinner in the final is the only loss that the German player has suffered so far in 2025. Being the top seed he got an opening-round bye at the Argentina Open.

Meanwhile, Dusan Lajovic had only one main draw victory in 2025 ahead of the Argentine Open. The win came against Arthur Cazaux in the opening round of the Brisbane International, an encounter that the Serbian player won 6-4, 6-4. He lost in the next round against Jakub Mensik 3-6, 2-6.

In the next few events, Lajovic could not qualify for the main draw in Adelaide and lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open. At the Argentina Open, the Serbian started well, winning 7-6 (8), 7-5 against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Zverev has won all his matches against Lajovic and leads their head-to-head 4-0. The last time these two players met, the German won 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the 2021 Paris Masters.

Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -1600 TBD TBD Dusan Lajovic +775 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Clay has been Zverev's strongest surface, with the German winning 73 percent of his matches on it. He has reached 13 clay-court finals, winning eight titles, including four at the Masters 1000 level. The World No. 2 won the Italian Open last year and reached the final at Roland Garros.

Lajovic also performs best on clay, with all three of his career finals coming on the surface. He reached a Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo in 2019, where he lost to Fabio Fognini. His most recent clay-court title was at the 2023 Banja Luka Open, where he defeated Andrey Rublev in the final.

Zverev's record on clay and his head-to-head against Lajovic makes him the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Zverev to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback