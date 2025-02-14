Argentina Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Argentina Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money : $642,615

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Alexander Zverev in action at the Argentina Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. The winner of the match will face either third seed Lorenzo Musetti or Pedro Martinez in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event.

Zverev received a walkover to the second round in Buenos Aires and started his campaign against Dusan Lajovic. The 27-year-old took the first set after breaking in the fifth game. He found himself a break down but bounced back to register a 6-4, 6-4 win and book his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Francisco Cerundolo faced Luciano Darderi in the first round of the Argentina Open and registered a 6-4, 6-4 win. He then faced his brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo and dominated the first set to win it 6-2.

The World No. 28 then produced a fine display in the second set to register a 6-2, 6-3 win and reach the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires. This is the first time the Argentine has reached the last eight of a competition in the 2025 season.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Cerundolo currently leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of the Madrid Open last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -285 -1.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-105)

Francisco Cerundolo +210 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-140)



All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the favorite to win given his recent performances. However, Cerundolo is capable of producing some incredible tennis on clay at his best and can give the German a run for his money.

Zverev won 36 out of 45 points on his first serve in his match against Lajovic, serving six aces. However, the World No. 2 also served four double-faults and will be looking not to produce too many of those against Cerundolo. Zverev is among the best clay-court players in the world and will look to make the most of his baseline game.

Cerundolo's first-serve numbers so far at the Argentina Open has not been particularly impressive as he was won 58 out of 84 points so far (69%). The World No. 28 has decent defensive skills but has an attacking style and plays some of his best tennis on clay.

While Cerundolo has previously beaten the German on the surface, Zverev should manage to come out on top if he is on song and reach the semifinals of the Argentina Open.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

