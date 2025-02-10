Argentina Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Mariano Navone vs Francisco Comesana

Day 1 of the Argentina Open will start on February 10 and six matches will be played. These include four in the opening round of the singles event.

Three local boys will be in action, including an all-Argentine clash between Mariano Navone and Francisco Comesana. The likes of Thiago Seyboth Wild and Alexandre Muller will also play their respective opening-round fixtures.

On that note, let us take a look at the prediction for the matches on Day 1 of Argentina Open 2025.

#1. Mariano Navone vs Francisco Comesana

Mariano Navone will face Francisco Comesana in the first round of the Argentina Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time on the ATP Tour and the winner will face second Holger Rune in the second round.

Trending

Navone was last in action in Argentina's Davis Cup qualifier against Norway, where he lost to Casper Ruud but beat Nicolai Budkov Kjaer. Comesana's last tournament was a Challenger event in Rosario, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hugo Dellien.

Navone looks the favorite to win given his relatively better run of form and he should be able to triumph over his compatriot to reach the second round of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Mariano Navone

#2. Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Facundo Diaz Acosta will face Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round of the Argentina Open. The two will face one another for the very first time, with the winner taking on either sixth seed Sebastian Baez or Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Acosta is entering the ATP 250 event after retiring during his second-round match at the Australian Open. Seyboth Wild last competed at the Davis Cup qualifiers where he lost to Arthur Fils during Brazil's defeat to France.

Acosta has won three matches so far this season, which is a marginally better record than the Brazilian, who is yet to win a tour-level match in 2025. The Argentine will enter the match as the favorite to win and should not have too much of a hard time booking his place in the second round of the Argentina Open.

#3. Alexandre Muller vs Laslo Djere

Alexandre Muller will face Laslo Djere in the first round of the Argentina Open. The two will face one another for the first time, with the winner facing fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

Both players are entering the ATP 250 event after last competing in Challenger events. Muller suffered a first-round exit in Rosario while Djere lost in the quarterfinals in Quimper.

Muller has won five tour-level matches so far in 2025, winning the Hong Kong Open while Djere is yet to win one. Given recent form, the Frenchman will fancy his chances of coming out on top and reaching the second round in Buenos Aires

Predicted Winner: Alexandre Muller

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback