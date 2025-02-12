Argentina Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo 

Day 3 of Argentina Open 2025 will take place on February 12 and 13 matches will take place across singles and doubles. Several second-round matches will take place while the remaining first-round fixtures will be played too.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will be in action as he takes on Dusan Lajovic. One interesting clash will take place between the Cerundolo brothers for a place in the quarterfinals. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 3 of the Argentina Open.

1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo will face his brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the Argentina Open. The two will lock horns for the very first and whoever wins will face either Alexander Zverev or Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals.

Both players had contrasting routes to the second round in Buenos Aires, with Francisco beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-4, while his younger brother triumphed 7-6(4), 5-7, 7-5 over compatriot Roman Burruchaga.

The older Cerundolo has won three out of five matches so far this season while his sibling has triumphed in just one. With a slightly better run of form, the World No. 128 should be able to get the win and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Cerundolo.

#2. Sebastian Baez vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Sixth seed Sebastian Baez will face Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the Argentina Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time on the ATP Tour and the winner will face either fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo or Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals.

Baez booked his place in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over compatriot Camilo Ugo Carabelli while Seyboth Wild triumphed 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 over Facundo Diaz Acosta. Both players have bagged one win so far in the 2025 season and are capable of playing their best on clay.

However, Baez at his best should be able to register a comprehensive win over Seyboth Wild and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez

#3. Diego Schwartzman vs Nicolas Jarry

Seventh seed Nicolas Jarry will lock horns with local boy Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the Argentina Open. They will face one another for the seventh time, with Schwartzman currently leading the head-to-head 4-2. Whoever wins will face either Pedro Martinez or Damir Dzumhur in the second round.

Jarry entered the ATP 250 event at the back of a first-round exit at the Australian Open while Schwartzman most recently lost in the first round of a Challenger tournament in Rosario. The Chilean has won two main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Argentine is yet to win a tour-level fixture.

While Schwartzman leads in the head-to-head, Jarry has the edge based on form.and should have little trouble winning and qualifying for the last eight in Buenos Aires.

Predicted Winner: Nicolas Jarry

