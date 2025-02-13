Argentina Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Corentin Moutet

Day 4 of Argentina Open 2025 will commence on February 13, with eight matches taking place at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club. The remaining second-round matches at the men's singles and doubles tournaments will take place along with a few doubles quarterfinals.

Day 3 of the tournament mostly saw one-sided fixtures in singles, with only the one between Alejandro Tabilo and Laslo Djere going to three sets. Second seed Holger Rune will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on local boy Mariano Navone, who beat Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. The Dane will be eager to impress in Buenos Aires after his early exit in Rotterdam.

Third seed Lorenzo Musetti will also play his first match of the ATP 250 event, as he will be up against Corentin Moutet, who triumphed 7-5, 6-2 over Sumit Nagal in the first round. The likes of Diego Schwartzman and Joao Fonseca will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for Day 4 of the Argentina Open.

#1. Lorenzo Musetti vs Corentin Moutet

Third seed Lorenzo Musetti will face World No. 66 Corentin Moutet in the second round of the Argentina Open. This will be the very first meeting between the two, with the winner taking on either Diego Schwartzman or Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Musetti received a bye to the second round in Buenos Aires while Moutet booked his place in the Round of 16 after defeating Sumit Nagal 7-5, 6-2. The Italian has won three out of five matches so far in 2025 while the Frenchman triumphed in three out of four fixtures.

Musetti has produced some decent performances over the past few months and if he is at his best, he should be able to get the better of Moutet without much trouble and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Musetti.

#2. Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez

2021 champion Diego Schwartzman will face World No. 41 Pedro Martinez in the second round of the Argentina Open. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Argentine winning their last meeting 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the Rio Open in 2022. Whoever comes out on top will take on either third seed Lorenzo Musetti or Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Schwartzman booked his place in the second round of the Argentina Open after edging out seventh seed Nicolas Jarry 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-3 while Martinez bounced back after being bageled to register a 0-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Damir Dzumhur.

The Argentine is currently competing in his first ATP tournament in 2025 while the Spaniard has won five out of nine matches so far this season. Martinez did well to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open and while Schwartzman can be a formidable competitor on clay in front of his home crowd, the Spaniard's recent run of form should be enough to see him through to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Pedro Martinez

#3. Joao Fonseca vs Federico Coria

World No. 99 Joao Fonseca will face local boy Federico Coria in the second round of the Argentina Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time, and the winner will face either second seed Holger Rune or Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Both players booked their respective spots in the second round in Buenos Aires with straight-set wins. Fonseca triumphed 6-3, 6-3 over eighth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Coria defeated Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2.

The Brazilian has won two out of four main-draw matches so far in the 2025 season while the Argentine has come out on top in one out of three main-draw fixtures. Fonseca is a promising young prospect and gave a glimpse of his talent at the Australian Open, where he beat Andrey Rublev in the first round.

While both players can do well on clay, the Brazilian at his best should be able to triumph over the Argentine and reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Predicted Winner: Joao Fonseca

