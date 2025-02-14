Argentina Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Joao Fonseca vs Mariano Navone

Players will contest their quarterfinal matches on Day 5 of the Argentina Open 2025 on Friday, February 14. Former top 10 player Diego Schwartzman played the final match of his career on Thursday. He lost to Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-2 to cap off his career in front of his home crowd.

Schwartzman peaked at No. 8 in the rankings, reached the semifinals of the French Open in singles and doubles, and won four career titles in singles. He reached his only Masters 1000 final at the Italian Open 2020, and beat Rafael Nadal en route as well.

Only three out of the eight seeded players have advanced to the quarterfinals, led by top seed Alexander Zverev. He's competing for the first time since losing to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Australian Open. Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo are the other two seeded players to make the last eight.

With a spot in the last four up for grabs, expect the players to up their intensity. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for three of the four quarterfinal matches lined up on Day 5 of the Argentina Open:

#1. Joao Fonseca vs Mariano Navone

Joao Fonseca is competing at the Argentina Open for the first time. (Photo: Getty)

Teen sensation Fonseca's debut at the Argentina Open has been a memorable affair. He toppled eighth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, and followed it up with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over lucky loser Federico Coria. Navone beat compatriot Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-4 in his opener here, and scored a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win over second seed Holger Rune in the next round.

Both players have won back-to-back matches for the first time this year. Fonseca made headlines at last month's Australian Open with his comprehensive win over Andrey Rublev in the first round. Even though he bowed out in the second round, he made quite an impression.

Navone will be the third player in a row from the host nation to go up against Fonseca this week. The young Brazilian has handled the crowd quite well. He has also smothered his opponents with his forehand, his biggest asset. The shot zooms past his opponent in a hurry, even on clay. The fearless teenager should be able to beat the Argentine in their first career meeting to continue his run here.

Predicted winner: Joao Fonseca

#2. Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Laslo Djere

Thiago Seyboth Wild at the Argentina Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This week has been a return to form for Seyboth Wild. He hadn't won a match at the ATP level since October 2024. He snapped his losing streak with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over defending champion Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round of the Argentina Open. He backed up the win with a 6-3, 6-4 win over sixth seed Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Competing at the ATP level for the first time this year, Djere came through the qualifying rounds of the Argentina Open with wins over Marco Trungelliti and Federico Coria. He beat Alexandre Muller in straight sets in his opener, and rallied from a set down to defeat fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo in three sets.

Djere leads Seyboth Wild 3-1 in the head-to-head. All four of their matches have been on clay. The Serb won their first three matches in straight sets, and the Brazilian stopped his losing skid with a win at last year's Kitzbuhel Open.

Djere has won a couple of titles on clay, and has reached another two finals on the surface. His record on the red dirt, coupled with his head-to-head against Seyboth Wild, makes him the favorite to come out on top in this clash.

Predicted winner: Laslo Djere

#3. Lorenzo Musetti vs Pedro Martinez

Lorenzo Musetti is the third seed at the Argentina Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following a first-round bye, Musetti kicked off his run at the Argentina Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Corentin Moutet in the second round. He didn't drop his serve even once. Martinez overcame a dismal start to beat Damir Dzumhur 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the first round, and then beat Schwartzman in straight sets in the next round.

Martinez has a 4-26 career record against top 20 players. He had lost his last six matches against them until he snapped the streak with a win over Rune at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam last week. Two of his four top 20 wins have come on clay as well.

Both are gunning to reach the semifinals of the Argentina Open for the first time, as well as their first semifinal of the season. Martinez's poor showing against top players makes Musetti the favorite to win this match, though the Spaniard is playing quite well at the moment so it won't be that easy for him.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti

