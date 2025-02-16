Argentina Open 2025 Final: Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: Argentina Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $688,985

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca preview

Francisco Cerundolo at the Argentina Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo will lock horns with Joao Fonseca in the final of the Argentina Open 2025.

Cerundolo began his quest for a first title on home soil with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Luciano Darderi. He next beat his brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, in straight sets. He rallied from a set down to topple World No. 2 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, and then took on Pedro Martinez for a spot in the summit clash.

Cerundolo only encountered some resistance from Martinez towards the end of the first set. He had won four games on the trot to go 5-2 up, and needed to save a couple of break points before he was able to close out the set on his fourth set point. The home favorite struck first in the second set to go 3-1 up, and held on to that lead until the end to score a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Fonseca commenced his campaign here with a 6-3, 6-3 win over eighth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He staged a comeback to beat Federico Coria in three sets in the second round, and saved a couple of match points during his three-set win over Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals. He was up against Laslo Djere in the semifinals.

A tightly contested first set went Fonseca's way after he gained the upper hand in the tie-break. Djere rallied from a break down and saved a match point as he bagged four consecutive games to take the second set. The Brazilian teen didn't lose his composure, and conceded only one game in the third set to register a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 win.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Moneyline Francisco Cerundolo -150 Joao Fonseca +120

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Francisco Cerundolo vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Joao Fonseca at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a 2-2 record to start the season, Cerundolo has rediscovered his form while competing in his country. He has lost only one set en route to the final, against Zverev in the quarterfinals, and didn't drop his serve even once in the semifinals against Martinez. His win over the German was the biggest of his career in terms of ranking.

Teen sensation Fonseca has advanced to his maiden final at the ATP level, and has done it the hard way. Three of his four matches here went the distance, and he has remained composed regardless of the circumstances. He saved a couple of match points against Navone, and bounced back after wasting a match point in the previous round.

Cerundolo reached his maiden career final at the Argentina Open in 2021, and came up short against Diego Schwartzman. He has won three titles since then, two of them on clay. Fonseca has the same hype around him as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. After reaching his first final at the age of 18 years, he has a good shot at following in their footsteps.

Fonseca is able to rip his forehands for winners from all over the court, and the shot is going to be the bane of his opponent's existence. He has deployed that to great effect this week. Cerundolo is the more experienced player but this seems like the teenager's moment to shine.

Pick: Joao Fonseca to win in three sets.

