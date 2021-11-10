Aryna Sabalenka reveals she "couldn't control anything" when she first practiced in Guadalajara, but says she's feeling "better and better" each day

Despite being the top seed at the WTA Finals, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has a tough road ahead of her. With the season-ending tournament moving from Shenzhen, China to Guadalajara, Mexico, the high altitude has already presented the players with a number of challenges.

The venue is located 5,100 feet (1,550 metres) above sea level, contributing to much higher bounce than normal, which the players have found difficult to cope with.

Sabalenka, winner in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this season, said she found it extremely difficult to adapt to the conditions when she first hit the practice courts.

"Well, first day I arrived here, I mean, I wasn't surprised but I was shocked that I could not control anything," Sabalenka said at the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. "I was playing around the strings a little bit, found the perfect tension. I think with every day I feel better and better."

Sabalenka is hoping that an extra day of practice will help her acclimatize to the tough conditions.

"I have another day because I start to play Thursday so I feel much better right now with the altitude and with the conditions here," she said. "Hopefully I'll be able to show my best on the first match."

Following the withdrawal of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player in the field. The Belarusian comes into the tournament in fine form, having reached a couple of Grand Slam semifinals for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old has shown tremendous development in terms of her mindset and dealing with expectations this year, and she remains unfazed by her favorite tag in Guadalajara. The Belarusian said she feels honored to have received top billing at the prestigious season-ending event.

"I think I'm doing well with the pressure," she said. "I'm really happy to be here, especially top seeded. I couldn't imagine one day I will be top seeded on the WTA Finals. For me this is something amazing and unbelievable."

"For four days I was really sick, I couldn't move" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka practising ahead of the WTA Finals

During the press conference, Aryna Sabalenka also recounted her experience of battling the COVID-19 virus. The Belarusian, who was forced to pull out of the BNP Paribas Open after contracting the virus, revealed that she lost her sense of smell and taste.

"For four days I was really sick, I couldn't move," Sabalenka recalled. "I didn't have taste, I didn't have smell. Wasn't really an amazing time."

The Stuttgart runner-up also went on to reveal that she had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The Belarusian had earlier expressed her concerns regarding the efficacy of the vaccine, making it clear that she would "really think twice" before opting for the jab.

“I think I’m clear right now because in Miami I did the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson," she said. “Hopefully, I’m safe because I don’t want to stay in quarantine any more. It’s not a lot of fun."

Sabalenka opens her campaign at the WTA Finals against World No. 10 Paula Badosa on Thursday in a rematch of their Cincinnati Open showdown, which the Spaniard won in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram