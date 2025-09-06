Aryna Sabalenka's standing after updated Grand Slam tally: Where does US Open 2025 champion stand in active player list?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat home hope Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final on Saturday, September 6, to win the US Open 2025. She became the first woman to win back-to-back titles in New York since Serena Williams claimed three consecutive titles between 2012 and 2014.

Sabalenka previously finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year. She suffered heartbreaking three-set losses to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively. She came up short against Anisimova in the semifinals of Wimbledon as well, and has now avenged that loss by beating her at the US Open.

Sabalenka's latest victory at the US Open marked her fourth at the Grand Slam level. Here's a look at where she stands compared to other active players with a Major title:

#5. Madison Keys, Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko (1 title each)

Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2021. (Photo: Getty)

Keys is the newest entrant to the Grand Slam club, claiming her maiden Major title at the Australian Open 2025. She's one of nine active players to have won at least one Grand Slam title. Vondrousova and Rybakina captured their only Major titles so far at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions. The former hoisted the winner's trophy in 2023, while the latter reigned supreme in 2022.

Raducanu had a dream run at the US Open 2021. She came through the qualifying rounds and went on to win the title, becoming the only qualifier in history to win a Major so far. Andreescu's breakout season in 2019 ended with a US Open title that year. Stephens is another active player who won her only Major title at the US Open, doing so in 2017.

Wozniacki's dream of winning a Major eventually came true towards the end of her career. After coming up short in her first two Major finals, third time was the charm for her, winning her first and only Major title at the Australian Open 2018. While she initially retired in 2020, she returned to the tour in 2023. She's on a hiatus at the moment on account of her pregnancy. Ostapenko and Kenin are the other two active players with one Major title under their belts.

#4. Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Victoria Azarenka (2 titles each)

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A teenage prodigy, Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam crown in front of her home crowd at the US Open 2023. However, she finished as the runner-up at the French Open 2022 in her first Major final. After a string of consistent results at the clay court Major, she finally captured the title in Paris this year. She staged an impressive comeback in the final to beat Aryna Sabalenka for her second Major title.

Krejcikova had already established her credentials in doubles, sweeping multiple Majors prior to her breakthrough in singles. She had her moment under the sun in singles at the French Open 2021, nabbing her first Major title in the discipline. Three years later, she added a Wimbledon title to her resume.

Azarenka has been around for a long time now. She won back-to-back titles at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, and they remain her only triumphs at the Grand Slam stage.

#3. Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka (4 titles each)

Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2021. (Photo: Getty)

Osaka's very first Major triumph came at the US Open 2018, beating Serena Williams in a controversial final. She backed up her win a few months later at the Australian Open 2019, adding another Major title to her resume. She repeated this pattern by going all the way at the US Open 2020 and then winning the Australian Open 2021.

Sabalenka has now joined Osaka in the four-time Major champion club. Her first taste of glory came at the Australian Open 2023, and she successfully defended her title a year later. She captured her third Major title at the US Open 2024, and has increased her tally to four by defending her title in New York.

#2. Iga Swiatek (6 titles)

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek has established herself as one of the most successful players in today's times. She tasted success right at the start of her career, winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open 2020 in just her second year on the WTA Tour. A letdown in 2021 was followed by one of the most dominant seasons in 2022, in which she won two Major titles, at the French Open and the US Open.

Swiatek defended her French Open title over the next two years to up her Grand Slam tally to five. Her reign in Paris came to an end this year but she was quick to bounce back. She bagged her sixth Major title at Wimbledon, becoming the eighth woman in the Open Era to win a Major title on all three surfaces.

#1. Venus Williams (7 titles)

Venus Williams (L) at Wimbledon 2008. (Photo: Getty)

Williams is the active player with the most Major titles on the tour with seven. She won her first Major title at Wimbledon 2000, and scooped up her next title a few weeks later at the US Open. She didn't relinquish her hold on those titles the next year either, mounting a successful title defense to increase her Major tally to four.

Williams had to wait a while for her next title, eventually capturing her fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2005. After an unsuccessful title defense in 2006, she won back-to-back titles at the All England Club in 2007 and 2008. Her sister Serena Williams brought an end to her rule in 2009 by beating her in the final. Since her sister's retirement in 2022, she has taken over the mantle of the active player with most Major titles on the tour.

