Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Saturday, September 2

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel preview

US Open Tennis

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 62 Clara Burel in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

The Belarusian clinched her inaugural Grand Slam title earlier this year at the 2023 Australian Open. She has maintained remarkable performance levels throughout the season, tallying an impressive 46 wins out of 56 matches. This includes title-winning runs at the Adelaide International and the Madrid Open. Sabalenka also came close to victory, finishing as the runner-up at both the Stuttgart Open and Indian Wells.

She entered the US Open on the back of a semifinal finish at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 25-year-old began her campaign by cruising past Maryna Zanevska in the first round before beating Jodie Burrage in straight sets (6-3, 6-2).

2022 US Open - Day 2

On the other hand, Clara Burel has had a decent season so far, chalking up 28 wins from 41 matches and a title-winning run at the ITF W60 Montpellier event. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Lausanne Ladies Open and reached the semifinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The French player entered New York on the back of a first-round exit at the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. She kicked off her campaign with a convincing win over Caroline Dolehide in the first round before beating former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets (6-4, 6-2).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Burel 1-0. She defeated her in straight sets at the US Open last year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1400 -1.5(-350) Under 18.5 (-130) Clara Burel +700 +1.5(+220) Over 18.5 (-110)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel prediction

US Open Tennis

As the US Open 2023 enters its third round, tennis fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between second seed Aryna Sabalenka and the talented Clara Burel. With both players showcasing exceptional skills throughout the season, this promises to be an enthralling encounter on the hard courts of New York.

Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, has been in scintillating form this year. Known for her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play, she has dominated her opponents with her relentless offensive game. Her impressive win-loss record of 46-10 this season speaks volumes about her consistency and determination.

On the other hand, Clara Burel has had a commendable season, displaying her versatility and resilience on the court. With a decent baseline game and excellent court coverage, she has shown immense potential and proven herself as a formidable opponent. Her ability to mix up her shots and construct points intelligently has helped her secure victories against tough competitors.

However, Burrage will be up against one of the most in-form players on the women's tour. The Belarusian's experience in Grand Slam tournaments and her mental strength make her the clear favorite in this contest. Sabalenka will look to take the game to her opposite number from the word go and put pressure through her fierce groundstrokes.

Burel's tactical acumen and ability to construct points strategically cannot be underestimated. The Brit will also look to exploit any weaknesses in Sabalenka's game and convert her chances during crucial moments. In spite of that, it is most likely that the Belarusian will put up a clinical performance and overpower Burel in the third round.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.