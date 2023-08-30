Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 128)

Date: Thursday

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Jodie Anna Burrage in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

This season has been exceptionally fruitful for the Belarusian, who boasts an impressive tally of 45 wins from 55 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open, Adelaide International 1, and the Madrid Open. Notably, her victory in Melbourne marked a significant milestone as her inaugural Grand Slam win.

The 25-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a semifinal run in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a dominant display against Maryna Zanevska, outclassing the Belgian in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka will be eyeing a deep run in New York.

On the other hand, Jodie Anna Burrage has amassed 26 wins from 44 matches and a title-winning run at the ITF W60 Croissy-Beaubourg. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Nottingham Open and the W60 Canberra event.

The British youngster entered the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Chicago 125 Challenger. She began her campaign with a solid win over Anna Blinkova, outfoxing the Russian in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Anna Burrage will be looking to present a tough challenge for her opponent in the next round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Anna Burrage is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1400 Jodie Anna Burrage +700

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jodie Anna Burrage prediction

In an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 US Open, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face off against the talented Jodie Anna Burrage.

Sabalenka has been in scintillating form this year and has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. Her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive playing style make her a fierce opponent on any surface. The 25-year-old has improved at being more clinical during the business end of tournaments and will be looking to make the most of her potent form in New York.

On the other hand, Jodie Anna Burrage, the British youngster, has also shown great promise. With 26 wins from 44 matches and title-winning runs at the ITF level, she has displayed her potential to compete on the main tour. Her solid all-around game and ability to mix up her shots make her a tricky opponent for anyone.

Sabalenka's aggressive baseline game and powerful serves will test Burrage's defensive skills and ability to absorb pace. Burrage, on the other hand, will look to use her versatility and resilience to disrupt the second seed's rhythm and force her into errors.

Considering their recent form and experience on the big stage, Sabalenka will enter the match as a clear favorite. Her Grand Slam success and dominant performances throughout the season give her the edge in terms of confidence and composure.

In what is expected to be an engrossing contest, the Belarusian's firepower and consistency may prove to be the decisive factors. If Sabalenka can maintain her offensive style while minimizing unforced errors, she should be able to overcome Burrage's challenge with ease and advance to the next round.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.