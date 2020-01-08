ASB Classic 2020: Eugenie Bouchard successful against Caroline Garcia in straight sets

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 3

Eugenie Bouchard notched a second straight at the ASB Classic on Wednesday. The Canadian who had a terrific number of service games and breaks on Caroline Garcia edged the eighth seed in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 on Stadium Court at the ASB Tennis Arena. It was her first winning streak since 2018, with her moving into the quarter-finals as a result

The two met twice dating back five years, when the Canadian leveled the series with a win at the Australian Open. With the slam just weeks away, the 25-year-old wanted to keep up her positive outlook after her win against Kirsten Flipkens. The Frenchwoman had a three-setter against Taylor Townsend but managed to edge the American in the decider. With Garcia looking to keep her first run in New Zealand and Bouchard steps from a second quarter-final, the match would be a clash of gaining leverage.

Bouchard tried to lock in an early break, but mistakes assisted in Garcia forcing deuce to hold serve. The Canadian made good on her turn with the balls and sealed her first win with an ace down the line. They held serve through six games until a moment in the seventh gave Bouchard the leg up on the Frenchwoman. Garcia took that as a sign to call down her coach/father Louis Garcia, to help her straighten out and get back on track.

Bouchard denied her an inch in the eighth, scoring a serve to love for the 5-3 lead. Garcia rushed her service in the ninth, giving Bouchard a shot to get the first set closed. The 25-year-old struggled to achieve victory with two set points and went to deuce with Garcia. Battling through two rallies before a well-timed strike, the Canadian finished the set with a win took the first in 38 minutes. Bouchard out served the eighth seed but would see the tables turned.

Garcia rattled her opponent, earning the break before her offense picked up for a 2-0 stand. Bouchard broke back in the third, to return to serve where she then added two more victories with the double break on her opponent. Bouchard left enough room to fight off Garcia taking a 4-2 lead with the match in her view. After four straight defeats, Garcia managed to get her third of the set inching closer to the Canadian.

Bouchard pushed on opening the two-game gap once more to play for a spot in the quarterfinal. Garcia gave her match point but a line return didn’t get into the court forcing deuce. The eighth seed got her serve locked down, sitting a game back of forcing Bouchard into a difficult position with one more try to end it. The 25-year-old had to earn her serve while trailing Garcia, who eyed the break. With two saved Bouchard forced deuce, played two breaks, and gained another match point to win it on a second serve crosscourt ending 1 hour and 28 minutes.

After the match, Bouchard said,

“I’m so happy. It was a tough match today. I just stayed with her, and she was fighting to the end. It was tough.”

She added further,

“I think my serve was pretty good on the service, and I just stayed with her in the rallies and waited for my chances.” I’m proud but mostly just grateful that I get to come back.”