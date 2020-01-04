ASB Classic 2020 Draw Analysis, Preview and Prediction: Serena, Wozniacki headline star-studded field

Vedant Chandel

Julia Goerges is the two-time defending champion

German star Julia Goerges will have a hard time defending her crown at Auckland as the two-time reigning champion is set to face a stiff challenge from the likes of 23-time Major champion Serena Williams, rising star Coco Gauff, and other seasoned campaigners including Petra Matric and Caroline Wozniacki.

The field for the 2020 ASB Classic is one of the most competitive in recent years and is set to offer high-octane tennis from the very first day. There will also be some history made as former world no. 1 Wozniacki will be playing at this event for the last time.

There is a lot to be excited about at this year's tournament and we begin by taking a look at the prospects of some of the top players in the draw.

Top Half

Serena Williams

Expected semifinal: Serena Williams vs Amanda Anisimova

Analysis: Serena is the obvious threat but she is set to face tough competition from the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff. However, first up for Serena will be a match against veteran Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Another blockbuster first-round encounter will witness Canada's Eugenie Bouchard taking on Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens. Don't be surprised if the winner of this one goes all the way to the semifinals.

Prediction: Serena Williams vs Kirsten Flipkens

Bottom Half

Caroline Wozniacki

Expected semifinal: Julia Goerges vs Petra Matric

Analysis: The bottom half of the draw has a whole different story to tell. Former world no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki begins her farewell tour with a first round match-up against New Zealand wildcard Paige Hourigan. While there is no such thing as a guaranteed win, Wozniacki is still expected to reach the quarterfinals without too much trouble.

That's where she will be truly tested, with other seasoned campaigners like Goerges and Petra Matric looming.

Prediction: Julia Goerges vs Petra Matric