ASB Classic 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet

Date: January 14, 2023.

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $259,303.

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 am GMT, 8 pm ET and 6:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports | UK - Tennis TV.

Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet preview

Cameron Norrie in action at the ASB Classic

Second seed Cameron Norrie will take on the experienced Richard Gasquet in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Saturday (January 14).

Norrie entered the ATP 250 event as the second seed after winning all of his singles matches at the United Cup, against Alex de Minaur, Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

The Brit started the ASB Classic with a hard-fought win over Jiri Lehecka, beating him 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3. He then beat Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to set up a semi-final clash against Jenson Brooksby.

Norrie won the opening set 6-3 but was broken early in the second set. However, he bounced back and won 6-4 to reach his 12th ATP singles final.

Gasquet started his 2023 season with an opening-round exit at the Adelaide International 1. He then competed at the ASB Classic in Auckland and registered his first win of the season by beating Kiranpal Pannu 6-3, 6-1.

The Frenchman faced Joao Sousa in the second round and beat him 7-6 (2), 6-2 to book his place in the quarter-finals. Here, he came back from a set down to beat David Goffin 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 and set up a semi-final clash against compatriot Constant Lestienne.

However, the 30-year-old withdrew from the match and Gasquet reached his first ATP singles final since July of 2021.

Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Cameron Norrie -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-160) Richard Gasquet +275 +1.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (+115)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Norrie will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given how he has performed this month. However, Gasquet's experience should not be written off as you never know when he might spring up an upset.

Norrie has produced some brilliant tennis lately and has solid defensive skills. While his shots do not have as much power as some of his other contemporaries, they are very precise. The Brit has a decent serve and is also capable of quickly switching from defense to offense.

Gasquet has one of the best and most elegant single-handed backhand tennis has ever seen and will heavily rely on it while facing Norrie. The Frenchman has been strong on his serve and will look to dominate in his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. He will have to bring on his A-game in order to stand a chance against the World No. 12.

Gasquet has had a good run in Auckland but Norrie's current form should see him win his fifth ATP singles title.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

