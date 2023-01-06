ASB Classic 2023: Coco Gauff vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs (7) Danka Kovinic

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports

Coco Gauff vs Danka Kovinic preview

Gauff at the 2023 ASB Classic Media Opportunity.

World No. 7 Coco Gauff will take on seventh seed Danka Kovinic in the semifinals of the 2023 ASB Classic on Saturday.

Gauff knocked out 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first couple of rounds to make the last eight. She was up against Zhu Lin in the quarterfinals, who had dispatched Venus Williams in the previous round.

The American put her opponent under pressure right from the start as she had six break point chances across Lin's first two service games. But the Chinese fought them off to remain on an even footing. However, the teenager eventually gained the upper hand, claiming the last three games of the set to clinch the opener.

Gauff jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set. Lin briefly halted her momentum with a hold of serve, but the teenager bagged the next three games to win the match 6-3, 6-2. She has now reached her first semifinal on hardcourts since last year's Adelaide International in January.

Danka Kovinic at the 2022 US Open.

Kovinic scored wins over Nao Hibino and Lauren Davis to make the quarterfinals, where Viktoria Kuzmova awaited her. Both players managed to hold serve for most of the first set, with Kovinic getting the decisive break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up. She served for the set after that and clinched it on her fourth set point.

An early break in the second set allowed Kovinic to jump to a 3-1 lead. Kuzmova managed another hold of serve, following which the Montenegrin nabbed the next three games to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Danka Kovinic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Danka Kovinic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2023 ASB Classic.

Gauff made it to the final four without dropping a set. Against Lin in the quarterfinals, she didn't face a single break point. Her serve really clicked and while she wasted quite a few break points, she got the job done in straight sets.

Kovinic, too, was rather solid on serve against Kuzmova as she didn't face any break points either. She did lose a set against Davis in the second round but has made it through the draw in a convincing manner otherwise.

With the weather playing spoilsport in Auckland, there's a good chance that this match will also be played indoors. The conditions do differ slightly, but both players have adapted well. Gauff's forehand has remained steady for the most part and hasn't handicapped her in any way yet.

Kovinic does have a few big scalps under her belt, but Gauff will be the heavy favorite to make it to the championship round.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes