ASB Classic 2023: Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu

Date: January 6, 2023

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports

Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu preview

Coco Gauff and Lin Zhu will clash in an exciting quarterfinal contest at the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday.

Gauff, the top seed in the tournament, has already posted two dominant wins over Tatjana Maria and Sofia Kenin, dropping only 13 games over the course of the two matches. The American has already bettered her performance from the tournament's last edition in 2020, where she bowed out in the second round, and will be looking to build on her solid start.

Lin Zhu duirng her first-round encounter at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

Zhu, meanwhile, entered the new season with only a handful of match wins in recent months. The Chinese player reached the quarterfinals at the Korea Open back in September and has suffered a few second-round exits on the WTA tour since.

Coming into the tournament, Zhu's world ranking had dropped all the way down to No. 84. She, however, has been solid in all departments this week, having eked out two marathon wins over two very different opponents in the form of Venus Williams and Madison Brengle.

Her performance in the second half of the decider against Williams, where she took on an aggressive approach to push her opponent on the backfoot, would have given her much-needed confidence heading into another big match.

Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu head-to-head

Gauff and Zhu have never played against each other on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Zhu Lin

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Lin Zhu prediction

Serving figures will be key to Gauff's success.

Given her massive ranking advantage and form coming into the contest, Gauff will be the overwhelming favorite to come out on top. The American, however, will need to be wary of her tenacious opponent in Zhu.

The Chinese player has made small adjustments to her game throughout the week in Auckland. Her proactive approach on the court has troubled her opponents, who have had few answers to her all-court game.

That said, Gauff possesses a steady counterpunching game, not much different from Zhu's, and is unlikely to give away too many easy points. Her serve is the only area of concern, but if she can keep the double faults to a minimum, the top seed should sail thrrough.

Prediction: Gauff to win in three sets.

