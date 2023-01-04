ASB Classic 2023: Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Sofia Kenin

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin preview

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 ASB Classic.

World No. 7 Coco Gauff will face Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2023 ASB Classic on Thursday (January 5).

Gauff produced some impressive performances in the 2022 season, most notably reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. She also reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and three WTA 1000 tournaments. Gauff's performances saw her break into the Top-10 of the WTA rankings.

The 18-year-old started the 2023 season at the ASB Classic and faced Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria in the first round. Gauff beat the German 6-4, 6-1 to book her place in the second round.

World No. 227 Sofia Kenin had an injury-laden 2022 season during which she only won four out of 17 matches. Her most notable moment of the season was reaching the quarter-finals of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kenin started her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland as a wildcard. The 2020 Australian Open champion faced Xin Wang in the first round and won a tightly-contested opening set 7-6 (6). The American started the second set strongly and took a 3-0 lead after breaking Xin in the second game.

This turned out to be decisive as she won the set 6-3 to book her place in the last 16 of the WTA 250 tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Gauff, beating her 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her recent run of form along with the fact that Kenin is yet to rediscover her form after a long injury layoff.

The 18-year-old was impressive on her serve in her first-round match against Tatjana Maria, winning 21 out of 30 points on her first serve and 14 out of 23 points on her second.

Gauff hits her shots with a lot of power and will look to put pressure on Kenin from the start of the match. The 18-year-old is also very composed for someone her age and this could come in handy if she is in a tight spot.

Kenin has an aggressive style of play but can also defend well when needed. The 2020 Australian Open champion's game is built on variety and she can always mix up her groundstrokes with well-disguised slices and drop shots.

The American's second serve was a little disappointing in her first-round match against Xin Wang, winning only 28 out of 65 points, and she needs to do better than that, especially against someone like Gauff.

The 24-year-old still has a long way to go to reach her past form and Gauff should have little trouble in getting the better of her.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes