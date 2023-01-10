ASB Classic 2023: Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: January 11, 2023

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports

Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Diego Schwartzman will kickstart his 2023 season with a second-round encounter against American youngster Jenson Brooksby at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Wednesday, January 11.

Schwartzman, the third seed at this year's tournament, has not played competitively since bowing out of the Paris Masters in the first round back in October last year. The Argentine had a below-par season in 2022, with his ranking dropping out of the top 20 following a spate of underwhelming performances.

He will be hopeful of moving past the disappointment and starting the new season on a positive note.

Jenson Brooksby in action in his first-round match at the 2023 ASB Men's Classic.

Brooksby, meanwhile, has already begun his year with a win in the opening round of the tournament. The youngster ousted Fabio Fognini in a marathon encounter, coming back from a set down to prevail.

The American had his breakthrough season in 2022, reaching two ATP Tour event finals in Atlanta and Dallas and breaking into the top 50 of the world rankings. He could well ask a few questions of Schwartzman.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman leads Jenson Brooksby in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten the American in their only prior meeting — which came on clay courts of Antwerp in 2021 — for the loss of just four games.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diego Schwartzman Jenson Brooksby

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Diego Schwartzman vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Schwartzman will be looking to the post his first win of the season.

Diego Schwartzman will step out on the court with the aim of securing his first win of the season but will face a tricky opponent in the form of the dogged Jenson Brooksby.

The Argentine hasn't enjoyed the most success on the Australian hardcourts but possesses the sort of all-court that can trouble most opponents. First matches, however, are never easy and he will need to find his range quickly.

Brooksby, who employs a counterpunching game not much different from his opponent's, has had the extra time to adjust to the court conditions. His scrappy brand of tennis wore down Fognini in their last match and he looks on track for a repeat of the same.

Prediction: Brooksby to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes