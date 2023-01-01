ASB Classic 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: January 3, 2023.

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview

Fernandez in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez will be up against Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Fernandez won 19 out of 33 matches during the 2022 season, winning the Monterrey Open by defeating Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in a thrilling final. However, her most notable achievement of the season was perhaps reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open, where she lost to Martina Trevisan.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, mostly competed on the ITF circuit during the 2022 season and produced some impressive performances, winning a total of eight clay-court titles.

The Czech qualified for her maiden WTA Tour competition at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara with wins over former French Open runner-up Sara Errani and Leonie Kung. Here, she lost 6-2, 6-2 to eventual champion Sloane Stephens.

Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they have not faced one another on the WTA Tour before.

Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Leylah Fernandez -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-130) Brenda Fruhvirtova +210 +1.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Brenda Fruhvirtova prediction

Fernandez will enter the match as the favorite to win, considering Fruhvirtova has played very little on the WTA Tour.

The Canadian produced some good performances in 2022 and has the talent and composure to do well in 2023. Fruhvirtova excelled on the ITF circuit last year but the WTA Tour is a completely different ballgame and it will be difficult for her to win matches at such a young age.

Fernandez hits her shots with a lot of power and will be eager to put pressure on Fruhvirtova from the very first point. The Canadian isn't the best server on tour but still has enough to make it difficult for her opponent and break her serves. Her defensive game has improved quite a bit as well, making her a dangerous prospect on the court.

Fruhvirtova will look to dominate her service games while looking for the odd decisive break. The 15-year-old will have to be at her absolute best in order to stand a chance against Fernandez.

While the Czech is a talented teenager without a doubt, her lack of experience could see her get eliminated in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

