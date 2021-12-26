Ashleigh Barty's 5 best matches of 2021

Ashleigh Barty underlined her dominance of the WTA tour this past season by winning a tour-leading five titles. The Australian became a two-time Grand Slam champion when she triumphed at Wimbledon and also completed 100 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

Not many players have been able to solve the puzzle that is Ashleigh Barty. Her comprehensive skill set, coupled with her unyielding mental fortitude, made her nearly impossible to beat at times this year.

On that note, here's a look at some of the most epic performances the Aussie produced in 2021:

#5 Ashleigh Barty vs Garbine Muguruza - Yarra Valley Classic final

Ashleigh Barty and Garbine Muguruza with their trophies at the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic

The Yarra Valley Classic final witnessed a battle between two of the most accomplished players of recent times. Garbine Muguruza headed into the final having dropped just 10 games in four matches, but Ashleigh Barty had the head-to-head advantage at 2-1.

The opening set saw two breaks of serve each from Muguruza and Barty as the Spaniard's high-octane groundstrokes were met with subtle variations of pace by the World No. 1. Barty raced a 5-1 lead in the tie-break and eventually wrapped up the first set.

The Australian kept the momentum going in the second set and sealed her ninth career title.

Barty served a whopping 11 aces in the match and won close to 80% of the points on first serve.

#4 Ashleigh Barty vs Elina Svitolina - Stuttgart semifinals

Ashleigh Barty at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2021

Ashleigh Barty met Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the 2021 Stuttgart Open. Svitolina headed into the match with a 5-2 head-to-head advantage, but it was Barty who had won their previous two meetings.

Svitolina produced a clean display in the first set as she conceded just a couple of points on first serve and didn't face any break points. Her quick feet and incredible shot tolerance helped her stay a step ahead of Barty early on.

However, the Australian tidied up her game in the second set and raced to a 3-0 lead. The Ukrainian fought back strongly and broke twice to find herself serving for the match. However, she failed to close out the match and dropped serve, allowing Barty to stick around for a little longer.

The Aussie managed to force a tie-break, but Svitolina once again started strongly and took a 4-2 lead. However, the World No. 1 bagged five of the last six points with some aggressive hitting to force a decider.

Svitolina appeared shellshocked and fatigued after the loss of the second set and failed to trouble Barty in the third as the Australian sealed a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 win.

#3 Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers - Charleston 3r

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Volvo Car Open

Ashleigh Barty and Shelby Rogers met in Charleston for the fourth time, with the World No. 1 boasting a 3-0 head-to-head advantage over the American. Only two of those meetings had gone the distance, and Rogers was determined to put up a fight against the World No. 1 on home soil.

The match started with Rogers breaking Barty's serve and rushing to a 2-0 lead. The Aussie got the break back on her seventh opportunity to level things up at 3-3. Both players held firm until the tie-break, where some confident serving from Barty allowed her to steal the opening set.

Momentum stayed with the top seed, who reeled off eight straight points for a 2-0 lead in the second set. However, Shelby Rogers' high-intensity style coupled with some poor service games from Barty helped the American script a resounding comeback. She broke the Aussie's serve in the 10th game to clinch the second set.

Barty produced a serving masterclass in the deciding set, losing just one point on first serve and firing six aces. The pressure eventually got to Rogers as she dropped serve in the penultimate game to hand the top seed a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 victory.

#2 Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova - Wimbledon Final

Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova with their trophies at Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty was in top form heading into the Wimbledon final, having lost just one set in six matches. She humbled former champion Angelique Kerber in the last four to set up a title clash with eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The Wimbledon final was the eighth encounter in a long-standing rivalry between the two women that dated back to 2012. Barty led the overall head-to-head 5-2, but the two players had split their two grasscourt meetings.

The match began with the top seed reeling off 14 straight points for a 4-0 lead. The Czech found her range towards the end of the first set, but it was too little too late as Barty claimed the opener in under 30 minutes.

The second set proved to be a riveting affair as Pliskova loosened up and played to her strengths. The Czech was able to land 73% of her first serves and dictate the points with her heavy groundstrokes.

Despite Pliskova's much-improved display in the second set, Barty found herself serving for the match at 6-5. However, the Australian faltered and dropped serve before losing the ensuing tie-break, sending the Wimbledon final into a decider.

Barty tightened up her game once again in the final set and was able to neutralize Pliskova's power. She broke the Czech's serve early in the decider and held throughout to eventually clinch a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory.

With the win, Barty became the first Australian woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

#1 Ashleigh Barty vs Aryna Sabalenka - Miami quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Miami Open

Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka have built one of the most intense rivalries on the WTA tour in recent years. Both players had arguably their most successful seasons in 2021, which was reflected in the WTA rankings.

The Miami Open quarterfinal marked the first of three meetings between the two women this year. At the time, Sabalenka enjoyed a 3-2 head-to-head advantage over Barty, who came into the tournament as the defending champion.

Both players served immaculately in the early stages of the match and were inseparable until 4-4, when Sabalenka dropped serve after a long game. Barty then served out the opening set to take control of the match.

Neither player lost serve in the second set as it headed into a tie-break. Sabalenka, playing with freedom and unbridled aggression, struck some fierce winners to clinch the set.

Barty was unfazed after losing the second set and maintained her level in the decider. She won over 80% of the points on her first serve and didn't concede a single break point over the rest of the match.

Sabalenka's 47 unforced errors proved decisive in the end as Barty sailed to a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arvind Sriram