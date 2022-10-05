Astana Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino.

Date: October 7, 2022.

Tournament: Astana Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev will lock horns with World No. 51 Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Astana Open on Friday.

Rublev defeated Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-3 to make it to the second round, where he was up against qualifier Zhang Zhizhen. The Russian snagged an early break and went 3-0 up. He kept the lead going until the end. He stepped up to serve for the set at 5-3 and, after saving three break points, managed to clinch the set.

Rublev was off to a fast start in the second set as well, jumping to a 3-1 lead. Following a hold of serve from Zhizhen, the World No. 9 ran away with the last three games to win the match 6-3, 6-2. He has now reached his 11th quarterfinal of the season.

Adrian Mannarino at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Adrian Mannarino knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round as he defeated the Swiss in three sets. He took on David Goffin in the second round, who stunned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round.

Goffin raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Mannarino had a break point later to get back on serve, but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. The Belgian soon stepped up to serve for the first set and was able to claim it on his third set point.

Mannarino raised his level and turned things around in the second set. He broke his opponent's serve twice to grab the set and take the match into a decider. Both players had a few break point chances early on in the third set, but neither of them managed to convert them.

Mannarino secured the decisive break in the ninth game of the set to go 5-4 up. However, he was unable to close out the match as Goffin managed to break his serve to make it 5-5. The Frenchman then secured another break and served out the match on his second attempt to complete a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 comeback win.

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The two split their previous couple of matches to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Mannarino won their last encounter at the 2021 Kremlin Cup in three sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Total Games Andrey Rublev -450 Over 20.5 (-150) Adrian Mannarino +310 Under 20.5 (+110)

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The two have managed to reach the last eight in a contrasting manner. While Rublev has won his matches in straight sets and hasn't even dropped his serve, Mannarino has been pushed to three sets on both occasions.

The Russian's serve has been particularly impressive, winning a high percentage of points off it and not hitting a single double fault so far. While Mannarino's serving stats don't stand out as much, they're relatively decent. He utilizes his lefty serve quite well and his rally tolerance might end up frustrating his opponent into committing errors.

While Mannarino has managed to stage a successful comeback in his previous matches, he might not be able to do the same against the Russian. Rublev has looked rather sharp all week and if manages to build a healthy lead, he's unlikely to squander it. Expect the World No. 9 to continue his challenge in Astana.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

