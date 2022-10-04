Astana Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Zhang Zhizhen

Date: October 5, 2022

Tournament: Astana Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen preview

Rublev has won three titles so far this season

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen in the second round of the Astana Open on Wednesday.

Rublev has won three titles so far this season and also reached the quarterfinals of two Grand Slams. The most recent of these came at the US Open, where he beat Laslo Djere, Kwon Soon-woo, Denis Shapovalov and Cameron Norrie in the process. However, he lost 7-6(3), 7-6(0), 6-4 to 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe in the last eight.

Rublev then entered the Astana Open as the fifth seed and sealed his place in the second round by beating Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-3.

José Morgado @josemorgado Andrey Rublev beats Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 2nd round in Astana. Trying to get important points for the ATP Finals Race this week.



He will face Zhang in R2. Andrey Rublev beats Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 2nd round in Astana. Trying to get important points for the ATP Finals Race this week.He will face Zhang in R2.

Zhang Zhizhen in action at the US Open

Zhang Zhizhen has competed mostly on the ATP Challenger Tour this season. He qualified for the main draw of the Astana Open with wins over Cem Ilkel and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

The Chinese faced Aslan Karatsev in the first round of the tournament and came back from a set down to beat him 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and book his place in the round of 16.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Don't Sleep on ZZZ...



We've been telling y'all that a Chinese revolution is coming to men's tennis.



Don't look now, but it may be here already!



Zhang Zhizhen, who goes by the nickname "ZZZ" because of his name AND his love of naps, powers past Aslan Karatsev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Don't Sleep on ZZZ...We've been telling y'all that a Chinese revolution is coming to men's tennis.Don't look now, but it may be here already!Zhang Zhizhen, who goes by the nickname "ZZZ" because of his name AND his love of naps, powers past Aslan Karatsev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. https://t.co/DCGax8dW0L

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rublev and Zhang is 0-0 as they will face one another for the first time on Wednesday.

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -500 -4.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-110) Zhang Zhizhen +340 +4.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-125)

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen prediction

Rublev in action at the US Open

Rublev beat Laslo Djere in his last match while Zhang produced an upset, beating Aslan Karatsev in three sets.

The Russian loves to play aggressively from the baseline and will look to make the most out of his serve and forehand. However, he has to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Zhang served nine aces in his last match and will aim to serve a few more against Rublev. The Chinese cannot afford to make too many mistakes if he is to stand a chance against the Russian.

Zhang has played a lot of tennis in the past few days and will feel its effects. Rublev is a superior player and will be relatively fresher entering the match. He should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

