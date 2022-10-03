Astana Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas

Date: October 4, 2022

Tournament: Astana Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas preview

Daniil Medvedev in action at the US Open

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will face Albert Ramos Vinolas in the opening round of the Astana Open on Tuesday.

The Russian has won just one title this season at the Los Cabos Open, beating Cameron Norrie in the final. He also reached the final of the Australian Open but lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Medvedev became the World No. 1 this season but recently lost the ranking after being eliminated in the fourth round of the US Open. The 26-year-old then competed at the Moselle Open in Metz and was stunned in his opening match by Stan Wawrinka.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



When from qualifying rounds, Stan Wawrinka upsets World No.4 Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach Metz quarter-finals Huge STANNN!When from qualifying rounds, Stan Wawrinka upsets World No.4 Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach Metz quarter-finals Huge STANNN! 👈When from qualifying rounds, Stan Wawrinka upsets World No.4 Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach Metz quarter-finals https://t.co/TvqYmrD6CA

Albert Ramos Vinolas in action at the Davis Cup Finals

Ramos Vinolas' most notable achievement so far this season is winning the Cordoba Open, where he beat Alejandro Tabilo in the final.

The Spaniard suffered a second-round exit at the US Open at the hands of Marin Cilic. He then represented Spain at the Davis Cup Finals and won his only singles match against Laslo Djere.

Danil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas head-to-head

Medvedev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Ramos Vinolas, having previously beaten him at the 2019 Barcelona Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -1600 -1.5 (-375) Over 18.5 (-135) Albert Ramos Vinolas +750 +1.5 (+250) Under 18.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos Vinolas prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win. The Russian is one of the best players in the world on hardcourts and is a heavy favorite to win the Astana Open.

Medvedev is a counterpuncher but can switch from defense to offense swiftly. He has a solid serve, accurate groundstrokes and a solid return game. The Russian is also quite composed on the court, which can come in very handy.

Ramos-Vinolas loves to play from the baseline and is a fine defensive player. The Spaniard's court coverage will come in handy when Medvedev goes on the offense and will have to be a lot more aggressive if he is to stand a chance against Medvedev.

Ramos-Vinolas also has a poor record on hardcourts, standing at a 4-7 win-loss on the surface this year. Unless Medvedev is having an off-day, he'll likely reach the last-16 comfortably.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

