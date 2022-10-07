Astana Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Date: October 7, 2022
Tournament: Astana Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.
Category: ATP 500.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $1,900,000.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview
Second seed Daniil Medvedev will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Friday.
Medvedev started the ATP 500 tournament with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He faced Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round and broke the Finn in the opening game. He broke for a second time to win the first set 6-3.
Both players exchanged breaks in the first three games of the second set, but Medvedev dominated thereafter to win it 6-2 and book his place in the quarterfinals.
Bautista Agut faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the Astana Open and won the opening set 6-4.
The Canadian took a 3-1 lead in the second set but the Spaniard broke back immediately and leveled proceedings soon after. There were no further breaks of serve and the set went to a tie-break. Bautista Agut won it 8-6 to seal his place in the second round, where he was up against Pavel Kotov. He beat the young Russian 6-1, 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head
Interestingly, Bautista Agut leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Medvedev. The pair have locked horns twice already this season, with the Russian winning 6-2, 6-4 at the Halle Open while the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2 at the Mallorca Championships.
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction
Medvedev will enter the match as the favorite on paper, but Bautista Agut should not be written off given his positive head-to-head record against the Russian.
Medvedev might not be the most elegant player, but he is efficient and knows how to get the job done. It's very difficult to hit past the lanky Russian, making him one of the best defenders on tour. His powerful serve and groundstrokes also make him a formidable attacking threat.
Bautista Agut has served brilliantly so far at the Astana Open, winning 75.6% of first-serve points (59 out of 78) and 66% on his second (35 out of 53). He will have to keep up those numbers to challenge the Russian.
Medvedev might be trailing in the head-to-head, but he possesses more ability than his Spanish counterpart and should be able to get past him on Friday.
Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.