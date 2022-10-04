Astana Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik.

Date: October 6, 2022.

Tournament: Astana Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 US Open.

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will face off against World No. 43 Alexander Bublik in the second round of the 2022 Astana Open on Thursday.

Hurkacz kicked off his campaign in Astana against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. The opening set was rather one-sided as the Pole was hardly in trouble on his own serve, while breaking his opponent's serve twice to take the set.

The second set followed a totally different script. Cerundolo was the one who managed to create a solitary break point opportunity in the set. He had a shot to take a 5-3 lead, but instead Hurkacz managed to hold serve. The set eventually went into a tiebreak, with the World No. 10 coming out on top to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Hurkacz is also competing in doubles this week and has teamed up with compatriot Jan Zielinski. The Polish duo knocked out the fourth-seeded pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara by defeating them in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Alexander Bublik was up against Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. He was off to a flying start as he dished out an opening set bagel to his opponent. The second set was more balanced, with the two being evenly matched for most of it.

Griekspoor managed to raise his level and win three games in a row to clinch the second set and force a decider. However, he was unable to ride this momentum to victory. Bublik jumped to a 5-1 lead, but there was one final twist in the tale. The Kazakh dropped serve while trying to close out the match.

Griekspoor then held serve to make it 5-3 and after saving three match points in the following game, came up with a break point but came up short. Bublik dug deep to put an end to his opponent's comeback to win the match 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two have faced off three times before, with Hurkacz leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Two of the biggest servers on the men's tour are set to clash in this second-round contest. Hurkacz and Bublik rank fifth and sixth respectively on the ATP tour when it comes to the number of aces hit this season. However, the former has won 90% of his service games, while the latter has won 80%, indicating the Pole is likely to have an edge in this match-up.

Their previous meeting took place earlier this year and Bublik failed to even generate a single break point opportunity. The Kazakh's serve didn't bail him out of trouble back then and his general inconsistency in his overall game also puts him on the backfoot at times.

Bublik's tendency to favor trick shots at times also ends up turning the point in his opponent's favor. The World No. 10 is a more steady player between the two, both in his aptitude as well as shot selection. While the Kazakh certainly can't be discounted, Hurkacz will be considered the favorite to emerge victorious.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

