Astana Open 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino.

Date: October 3, 2022

Tournament: Astana Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will take on World No. 51 Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the 2022 Astana Open.

Following a hiatus after undergoing foot surgery, Wawrinka returned to action at the Andalucia Challenger in March this year, but lost in the first round. The Monte-Carlo Masters was his next tournament, but the Swiss once again lost in the opening round.

Wawrinka won his first match of the season at the Italian Open, where he made it to the third round, losing to Novak Djokovic. He then lost to Corentin Moutet in the first round of the French Open. After his second round loss at the Queen's Club Championships, he didn't win a match until the conclusion of the US Open.

Wawrinka then competed at the Moselle Open, where he notched up his best result in a long time. He made it to the semifinals, even knocking out top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Sadly, he had to retire just minutes into his last-four contest against Alexander Bublik after injuring himself.

Adrian Mannarino at the 2022 Davis Cup.

After consecutive first-round losses to start the year, meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, losing to Rafael Nadal. He then reached the quarterfinals in Montpellier, Dallas and Delray Beach. He hit a rough patch after this, winning just one match until the end of the French Open, which was at the Lyon Open.

Mannarino's semifinal run at the Libema Open didn't bring him much success at Wimbledon, losing in the second round. Following a quarterfinal at the Atlanta Open, he made second-round exits from the Citi Open and the Canadian Open. The Frenchman then won his second career title at the Winston-Salem Open by defeating Laslo Djere in the final.

Unfortunately, Mannarino has lost in the first round of his next three tournaments since his title-winning run.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Mannarino leads Wawrinka 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2015 Miami Open in two close sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka -150 +1.5 (-375) Over 22.5 (-120) Adrian Mannarino +115 -1.5 (+250) Under 22.5 (-115)

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Wawrinka was just getting some momentum only recently, but picked up yet another injury. If he brings the same intensity and form he displayed during his Moselle Open run, he's got a great shot at victory.

Mannarino's triumph at the Winston-Salem Open didn't turn out to be the catalyst for the better that he was hoping for. He has lost his last three matches in straight sets, with the Frenchman hardly making any inroads during his opponent's serve. He could try testing Wawrinka's court coverage, however, as the Swiss' movement remains a bit of a weak spot.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was otherwise hammering his backhand like he did during his prime from time to time. His serve is decent, but there's some room for improvement. If Wawrinka has managed to recover from his injury by now, he should be able to move past Mannarino without too much of a fuss.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in straight sets.

