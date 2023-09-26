Astana Open 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Astana Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Astana, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $1,017,850

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron preview

Wawrinka at the 2023 US Open.

Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will play against Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2023 Astana Open.

The first few weeks of the season were tough for Wawrinka and it took him a while to get going. He won consecutive matches for the first time in February at the Rotterdam Open, where he made the last eight. The Swiss then repeated the feat in Marseille the following week.

Wawrinka reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. He didn't notch up back-to-back wins until Wimbledon after that. He lost to old rival Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Wawrinka reached his first final of the season at the Croatia Open. He faced Alexei Popyrin for the title, but came up short as he lost in three sets. The Swiss then lost in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

Giron made it past the first round of a Major twice this year, achieving the feat at the French Open and Wimbledon. He made it to the third round at the claycourt Major, while losing in the second round at the All England Club.

Giron's other notable results this season include four quarterfinal finishes, all at the ATP 250 level. At last week's Chengdu Open, he defeated Alexander Bublik before losing to Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The two have not played against each other on the ATP tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka -190 +1.5 (-500) Over 22.5 (-110) Marcos Giron +145 -1.5 (+300) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2023 US Open.

Giron's had a rather tough season, with a 19-23 win-loss record for the season so far. He has won just four main draw matches over the last three months. Wawrinka, on the other hand, has enjoyed a decent level of success with some strong performances.

The Swiss lost to Adrian Mannarino in the first round here last year, so he'll be keen to score a win in the Kazakh captial. Wawrinka has fared quite well in indoor conditions, winning one title while reaching four finals.

Wawrinka's shotmaking is still quite lethal and he's able to blow his opponents off the court. He has been serving at a pretty decent level this season as well. Giron's lacks the consistency to go shot for shot against the Swiss to wear him down or even overpower him. The three-time Major champion is likely to make a winning start here based on his form.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in straight sets.