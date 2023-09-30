Astana Open 2023: Tallon Griekspoor vs Sebastian Korda  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Tallon Griekspoor vs (5) Sebastian Korda

Tournament: Astana Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: National Tennis Center, Astana, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $1,017,850

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Tallon Griekspoor vs Sebastian Korda preview

Top seed Tallon Griekspoor will square off against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Sunday (October 1).

Griekspoor has had a decent season so far, chalking up 31 wins from 49 matches and title-winning runs at the Maharashtra Open and the Libema Open. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Citi Open in Washington.

The 27-year-old Dutchman entered Astana on the back of a first-round exit at the US Open. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Sho Shimabukuro in the first round, outlasting the Japanese qualifier in two hours and 13 minutes 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-1.

On the other hand, Sebastian Korda has amassed 20 wins from 32 matches and a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 1. He also reached the semifinals at the Queen's Club Championships, Winston-Salem Open, and most recently at the Zhuhai Championships.

The American began his campaign in Astana with a resilient win over Alexei Popyrin and then outfoxed Nuno Borges in the second round. Korda defeated Potuguese player Borges in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4). He will be determined to put up a solid performance against the top seed next.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between Griekspoor and Korda is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Sebastian Korda odds

Name Moneyline Handicap Beta Total Games Sebastian Korda -160 -1.5(+145) Under 22.5(+100) Tallon Griekspoor +125 +1.5(-210) Over 22.5(-140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Sebastian Korda prediction

The Astana Open quarterfinal promises to be a hard-hitting battle between two of the tour's biggest strikers from the back of the court. Both Griekspoor and Korda possess a solid all round game and will look to dominate the match from the word go.

Griekspoor's flat groundstrokes are well-suited for the fast indoor hard courts in Astana. The Dutchman uses his power and consistency to wear down opponents and control points from the baseline. Against Korda, he will look to engage in lengthy rallies and try to out-hit the American with well-placed shots into the corners.

However, Korda possesses a more versatile all-court game compared to Griekspoor. The son of former tennis player Petr Korda possesses solid movement and a deft touch at the net to complement his baseline arsenal. Against his opponent's flat hitting, Korada would be wise to vary up his game with well-timed drop shots and approaches to the net.

Ultimately, this match may come down to who handles the big points better under pressure. Both Griekspoor and Korda have had success in close matches this season. But given Korda's recent deep runs and current form, he may have a slight edge in confidence. The fifth seed should be able to use his all-court skills and overcome Griekspoor's power hitting to secure his place in the semifinals.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.