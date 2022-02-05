"At his age, I could no longer walk, he physically dominates guys"- Yannick Noah on Rafael Nadal

On the latest episode of the Super Moscato Show on RMC, Yannick Noah heaped praise on Rafael Nadal, saying the Spaniard's physical prowess at the age of 35 is "extraordinary."

Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic at the Australian Open. The Spaniard outlasted his much younger opponent, clawing his way back from a two-set deficit to win in over five hours.

Noah, a former French Open champion, said the fact that Nadal was "physically dominating" younger players despite being 35 was hugely impressive.

“I don't know, 35, so obviously that captures the imagination. It is extraordinary. At his age, I could no longer walk. He physically dominates the guys, I find that extraordinary," said Noah.

Nadal's Australian Open win moved him ahead of arch-rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race and also strengthened his claim for the GOAT title.

Noah, however, refused to give his take on the GOAT debate and instead said he was more interested in watching epic matches between the Big 3. He also hailed the level of play in the Australian Open final, saying it gave him "PlayStation" vibes.

The GOAT? Djokovic is on stand-by so we have to see. Whether there is one who has won 21 or 20 is completely abstract, but what I find wonderful are the matches they deliver. The level of play at the end of the final on Sunday, I wondered if it was not PlayStation. It was amazing," said the former World No. 3.

"Some will highlight the aesthetic side of Roger Federer, others the courage of Rafael Nadal" - Yannick Noah

During the same conversation, Noah stressed that he doesn't "care" who the GOAT is. According to the Frenchman, some fans will lean towards Roger Federer because of his "aesthetic" tennis, while others will rate Nadal for his "courage." The 61-year-old, however, suggested that no single criteria could determine the GOAT.

"Federer, I don't know if he will come back, it will be difficult for him, but Djokovic is still in the race. But after knowing who the GOAT is, I don't care. Some will highlight the aesthetic side of Federer, others the courage of Nadal. There is also Borg who stopped at 26 and who had won I don't know how many..." conlcluded Noah.

Edited by Arvind Sriram