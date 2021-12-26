At 19, Emma Raducanu set to be the youngest ever recipient of MBE

Emma Raducanu adds another feather to her as she's set to become the youngest ever recipient of the MBE at the age of 19. The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is the topmost British honor awarded to individuals excelling in their respective fields while making significant contributions to charity and public organizations.

Andy Murray, Virginia Wade and Tim Henman are some of the other tennis players who have been bestowed with the honor.

Raducanu came into the limelight after her historic win at this year's US Open. She defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final and became the first qualifier in the history of tennis to win a Grand Slam title. She also won all ten of her matches without dropping a set.

US Open Tennis @usopen EMMA RADUCANU IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION EMMA RADUCANU IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION https://t.co/chyac4ZP7F

Emma Raducanu's growing list of accolades

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Champions Tour At The Royal Albert Hall.

Emma Raducanu's momentous win at the 2021 US Open has resulted in her receiving plenty of accolades. She recently won the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, becoming the first tennis player since Andy Murray in 2016 to do so.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟



#SPOTY The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟 The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY

She was one of the best players to make her debut on the women's tour this year. Raducanu made it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships this year, where she made her Grand Slam debut. However, she had to retire from the match due to breathing trouble.

But Raducanu's most remarkable achievement this year has been her victory in New York. She has also made her top 20 debut in the rankings, peaking at number 19.

Raducanu's quick ascent to the top of the game resulted in her winning the WTA's Newcomer of the Year Award. Some of the biggest names in tennis, such as Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, have won the award previously.

She spoke to People magazine about her life on the professional tennis circuit:

"To join those names, I think, is pretty crazy. And I don't really believe it, because they've achieved so much. So for me to be part of that little group, I think, is a good achievement. But I'm just really looking forward to getting started from here and trying to really make my tour experience and my tour legacy prolonged." - Raducanu said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Showing remarkable poise and maturity for her age, the teenager seems on track to be one of the biggest achievers in tennis with a bright future ahead of her.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya