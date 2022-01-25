"At some point his father needs to get out of there; let Stefanos figure things out himself" - Mats Wilander on Tsitsipas' coaching situation

Seven-time Major champion Mats Wilander has urged Stefanos Tsitsipas' father to stop coaching the Greek star during matches. The Swede was speaking after the World No. 4 defeated Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a three-hour-and-23-minute fourth round contest at the 2022 Australian Open.

During the match, umpire Damian Dumusois gave the Greek multiple code violations for receiving coaching from his father Apostolos Tsitsipas, who was in the crowd. He was also handed a violation for the same reason in his third-round win over Benoit Paire in Melbourne.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



"One set," he mouths. "Please."



#AusOpen Damien Dumusois literally begging Stefanos Tsitsipas' father to stop coaching him."One set," he mouths. "Please." Damien Dumusois literally begging Stefanos Tsitsipas' father to stop coaching him."One set," he mouths. "Please."#AusOpen https://t.co/kjNKfSqnL5

While on-court coaching is not allowed on the ATP tour, the 23-year-old previously argued that this rule should change.

"Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. The sport needs to embrace it," Tsitsipas said on Twitter in July 2021. “We’re probably one of the only global sports that doesn’t use coaching during the play. Make it legal. It’s about time the sport takes a big step forward."

Speaking on Eurosport, Wilander asserted that the World No. 4's father is not helping him by intervening to offer advice during matches.

"At some point his father needs to get out of there,” Wilander said. "Let Stefanos figure things out himself. You can have a proper go through the match beforehand and afterwards, but Stefanos can solve the problems [during the match]. The situation [with the umpire] happens and then in the fifth set, Tsitsipas wins it 6-4. He plays a brilliant set, maybe the best set in the whole match."

Tim Henman agreed with Wilander's assessment and declared that the Greek will improve by being allowed to problem-solve alone during matches.

"It will make Stefanos a better player if he works it out for himself," Henman said. "If he always has his dad in his ear saying ‘serve here, run there’ - I don’t think he develops. To see the way that he played and behaved in the fifth set - it was really impressive."

The former World No. 4 also lauded the resilience the Greek displayed to overcome Fritz at Rod Laver Arena.

“He did so well to hang in there," Henman added. "It felt like Fritz was dominating from the back of the court, but that mental fortitude, he just kept hanging in there and fighting and when he got his chances in the fifth - he was able to take it."

"I am full of joy to be competing at this level and play pain free with my elbow" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his win over Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Australian Open

Speaking to Eurosport after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his delight at being able to play without pain again after undergoing elbow surgery during his off-season.

“It’s a huge relief to be able to play without pain," the 23-year-old said. "I am full of joy to be competing at this level and play pain free with my elbow. I have had a few rough months in 2021 and I am happy that is no indication of my elbow pain when I play.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The fourth seed will face World No. 10 Jannik Sinner in the last eight in Melbourne on Wednesday. He holds a 2-1 head-to-head record against the 20-year-old Italian - with all three previous meetings being played on clay.

Edited by shilpa17.ram