World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently revealed that he was pleased when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic clinched their 22nd and 21st Majors at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, respectively, this year.

Speaking to the media ahead of his Los Cabos Open campaign, Medvedev was asked about his defeat to Nadal in this year's Australian Open final, where he led the latter by two sets to love.

Keeping his response short about that match, the Russian confessed his admiration for Nadal and Djokovic's Slam success this year.

"It was a great match; at Roland Garros he increased his Grand Slam titles to 22 and I was happy, as I was with Nole (Novak Djokovic), when he made 21 at Wimbledon," he asserted.

Medvedev also showered praise on Nadal during the media interaction.

"To identify Rafa I have one word, amazing. He is an amazing fighter, an amazing warrior and an amazing person, with great mental strength," said the Russian.

Shifting the focus to his form, the former US Open champion explained that he cannot compare his game from different periods, given his physical aspects and tennis skills keep developing.

"It is difficult to compare my sports form today with last year at this point because every year on the tour something changes," Medvedev said. "My body is changing, my tennis too; 2021 was good and I am confident that I am starting the best part of my season."

Daniil Medvedev names the top 3 wins of his tennis career ft. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem

Daniil Medvedev with his 2021 US Open title

Daniil Medvedev will begin his Los Cabos campaign against World No. 224 Rinky Hijikata. Should he manage to beat the Aussie, it would be his 250th match win on tour.

When asked to name his most cherished win, Medvedev did not think twice before picking his win over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final, which gave him his maiden Slam title.

"It's a bit obvious; that's the one (2021 US Open) I remember the most," the Russian said.

Medvedev also picked his wins over Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem from the 2020 ATP Finals. The Russian won the tournament undefeated that year, saving match point against a red-hot Nadal before coming from behind once again against Thiem in the summit clash.

"There are two other wins that I appreciate a lot, against Rafa in the semifinal of the London 2020 ATP Finals and hours later against Dominic Thiem, in the final. In both games I was down, in Nadal's with a match point against and I played good tennis in the third set," he said.

