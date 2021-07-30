Atlanta Open 2021: John Isner vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) John Isner vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: 30 July 2021

Tournament: Truist Atlanta Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $555,995

Match timing: Not before 8 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 5.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

John Isner vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Sixth seed John Isner will take on qualifier Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Atlanta Open on Friday. While Isner beat compatriot Jack Sock 7-6(6), 6-4 in the Round of 16, O'Connell caused a 7-6(7), 6-4 upset of second seed Jannik Sinner on Thursday.

Isner is fresh off a semifinal finish at the Los Cabos Open, where he also won the doubles title alongside Hans Hach Verdugo. The American is into his fourth quarterfinal of the season this week, having previously made the last eight in Delray Beach and Madrid.

That said, Isner hasn't been able to capitalize on any of those deep runs, which has led to him dropping out of the top 30 for the first time in 10 years. He will hope to rekindle his best tennis this week on home soil as he bids for his first title since 2019.

Christopher O'Connell

His opponent on Friday, Christopher O'Connell, is having an inspired run in Atlanta. O'Connell is into his maiden ATP quarterfinal, having won just three main draw matches prior to this week. He has won two titles on the Challenger circuit and nine on the ITF tour.

The Aussie won his maiden Grand Slam match at the US Open last year, and backed that up with another main draw appearance at the 2021 Australian Open. Ranked No. 135, O'Connell will look to continue his dream run in the next round with an upset win over home favorite Isner.

John Isner vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between John Isner and Christopher O'Connell, hence their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

By virtue of his experience and massive ranking advantage, John Isner will be a strong favorite in this matchup. But Christopher O'Connell has been in sublime form lately, and will be brimming with confidence after his win over Jannik Sinner.

John Isner

Both men possess a strong serve, but Isner has built a fierce reputation in that department thanks to his six-feet-ten-inch stature. O'Connell will have to be assertive in his own service games, and strive to draw errors off the American's racket during the long baseline exchanges.

Although O'Connell is playing his best tennis this week, Isner's experience should help him get through the decisive moments. If the American plays his characteristic game, controls his powerful forehand and maintains a decent first-serve percentage, he can be expected to come through unscathed.

Prediction: John Isner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid