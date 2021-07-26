Atlanta Open 2021: John Isner vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) John Isner vs J.J. Wolf

Date: 27 July 2021

Tournament: Truist Atlanta Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $555,995

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

John Isner vs J.J. Wolf preview

John Isner, the most decorated player in the history of the Atlanta Open, will begin his campaign in the 2021 edition of the event against countryman J.J. Wolf on Tuesday.

Isner is a five-time champion at Atlanta, having won the title in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He has also finished as runner-up on three other occasions (2010, 2011, and 2016).

The Atlanta Open is a 10-year-old tournament, and Isner has failed to make the summit clash in only two of those years (2012 and 2019).

Jeffrey John "J.J." Wolf, meanwhile, will be making his debut in the event this year. Wolf is looking to get his US Open preparations underway after an opening-round loss at Los Cabos.

The 22-year-old will take heart from the fact that he won a set against eventual runner-up Brandon Nakashima in Los Cabos, despite the fact that he was playing his first match in eight months.

Wolf underwent a couple of abdominal surgeries towards the end of last year, and has been on the recovery road ever since. The American was the talk of the town at the 2020 US Open, where he made the third round on his Slam main-draw debut.

Wolf when healthy is a delight to watch, blessed as he is with explosive power off both wings. But it remains to be seen how his injury and subsequent surgery have affected his core movement, which is crucial for every tennis player.

John Isner on his part is coming off a semifinal run at Los Cabos, which was his first tournament since losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Isner was one of the favorites for the title at Los Cabos, but he ended up losing to Nakashima in unexpected fashion.

John Isner vs J.J Wolf head-to-head

John Isner and J.J. Wolf have never played each other before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs J.J Wolf prediction

J.J. Wolf at the 2020 US Open

J.J. Wolf is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents to come out of the USA in a very long time. However, the 22-year-old will have to start from scratch after his long injury hiatus.

John Isner, on paper, has always been a fearsome opponent given his mammoth serve. But Nishioka and Nakashima, in recent weeks, have shown that you can dominate the American by staying solid from the baseline.

Wolf is a very aggressive baseliner who can generate winners from any part of the court. And under normal circumstances, his shotmaking prowess off both wings would've given someone like Isner a lot of trouble.

But on this occasion, Wolf's rustiness could prove to be his undoing against the five-time Atlanta champion.

Prediction: John Isner to win in three sets.

